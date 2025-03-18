SpaceX Crew Dragon successfully undocked from the International Space Station after mission delay
The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft with NASA and Roscosmos astronauts on board has undocked from the ISS. Their mission was delayed by nine months due to problems with Boeing Starliner.
SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft has successfully undocked from the International Space Station. This was reported by NASA, according to UNN.
According to reports, it carries NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who were supposed to complete their mission nine months ago, as well as American astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov.
This mission was delayed due to technical problems with the Starliner spacecraft developed by Boeing, which caused the astronauts to remain on the ISS much longer than planned. Initially, their visit to the space station was only supposed to last eight days.
The team is expected to land on Earth on Wednesday.
On March 16, SpaceX Dragon successfully docked to the ISS, delivering NASA, JAXA and Roscosmos astronauts. The Crew-10 crew will join
Expedition 72 to conduct scientific research.
