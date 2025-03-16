SpaceX Dragon Successfully Delivers Crew-10 to International Space Station
Kyiv • UNN
SpaceX Dragon Successfully docks with the ISS, delivering astronauts from NASA, JAXA and Roscosmos. The Crew-10 crew will join Expedition 72 to conduct scientific research.
SpaceX Dragon arrived at the International Space Station with four Crew-10 astronauts. This was reported by NASA, according to UNN.
Details
NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nicole Ayers, representative of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov arrived on board the orbital complex when the station was approximately 260 miles above the Atlantic Ocean.
After the successful docking of Dragon with the forward port of the Harmony module, the crew began procedures to check the tightness between the ship and the station. The hatch is expected to open at approximately 1:45 a.m. ET on Sunday, after which the Crew-10 astronauts will join the current crew of the International Space Station.
On board the station, the newly arrived astronauts will join Expedition 72 participants: Nick Hague, Don Pettit, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore (NASA), as well as Russian cosmonauts Alexander Gorbunov, Alexey Ovchinin, and Ivan Wagner. Thus, the total number of crew members on board the station will temporarily increase to 11.
The Crew-10 mission involves a months-long stay in orbit, during which astronauts will conduct scientific research and technical work. The transfer of responsibilities from Crew-9 to the new crew will take place over several days, after which Hague, Williams, Wilmore, and Gorbunov will return to Earth.
NASA+ provides live coverage of the docking and hatch opening, allowing anyone interested to watch the historic moment in real time.
Recall
It was recently reported that a Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending a Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan, and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return astronauts to Earth who were stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.
