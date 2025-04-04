Марсоход NASA Curiosity обнаружил самые крупные органические молекулы на Марсе, возрастом 3,7 миллиарда лет. Молекулы могут быть фрагментами жирных кислот, окружающих биологические клетки.
The Hubble Telescope has taken stunning images of the spiral galaxy NGC 4941 at a distance of 67 million light-years in the constellation Virgo. Hubble instruments highlight individual star clusters and gas clouds.
Airbus has won a contract to develop a landing platform to deliver a Mars rover to Mars as part of the ExoMars mission, scheduled for launch in 2028. The contract will create around 200 jobs.
The Webb Telescope was able to capture Neptune's auroras in stunning infrared detail for the first time. The activity of the auroras is located in the planet's mid-latitudes, not at the poles.
NASA plans to complete the certification of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for crewed missions by the end of 2025 or early 2026. This is after technical problems during the mission to the ISS.
The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.
The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.
European gas prices rose by 6. 2% after an attack on a pumping station in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The incident casts doubt on the resumption of gas supplies to Europe.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut landed off the coast of Florida.
The Blue Ghost device took high-definition images of the sunset from the Moon. NASA hopes that they will help to unravel the mystery of the strange haze that was first observed on the Moon in the 1960s.
American astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who are stranded on the ISS, will return to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon ship. Their mission has been delayed due to problems with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.
SpaceX Dragon Successfully docks with the ISS, delivering astronauts from NASA, JAXA and Roscosmos. The Crew-10 crew will join Expedition 72 to conduct scientific research.
The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.
SpaceX is preparing to launch a rocket with four astronauts to the ISS. The launch, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Saturday due to technical problems at the launch site.
The "Hera" probe photographed Mars and Deimos during the flyby. This will help in planning future missions to explore Mars' satellites and develop technologies to protect against asteroids.
SpaceX canceled the launch due to a problem on the launch pad. Astronauts Wilmore and Williams were delayed at the ISS due to technical problems with the Boeing Starliner.
NASA sent the SPHEREx telescope into space to study the origin of the Universe and the PUNCH mission to study the solar atmosphere. Both missions launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
The Trump administration is considering the possibility of cutting NASA's science budget by 50%. Such changes could lead to the termination of important missions and the loss of U.S. leadership in the space sector.
The Nova-C class lunar module Athena will land on the Moon on March 6 to establish the first Nokia cellular network. The mission is part of NASA's CLPS program and includes the collection of lunar samples and scientific research.
A Soyuz-2. 1b rocket carrying a military spacecraft was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The launch took place on March 3 at 01:22 Moscow time in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense.
Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has successfully landed on the Moon and sent back the first images. The vehicle carries 10 NASA scientific instruments to study the lunar soil in Mare Crisium.
Seven planets of the Solar System will appear simultaneously in the night sky on February 28. Venus, Jupiter, and Mars will be visible to the naked eye, while the rest of the planets will require a telescope.
Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.
Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.
NASA has confirmed that the asteroid 2024 YR4 does not threaten the Earth in the next 100 years. There is only a 1.7% chance of its collision with the Moon, and in March, the object will be studied by the James Webb Telescope.
NASA has reduced the probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with Earth to 0. 28%. A space body measuring 40-100 meters may approach the planet in December 2032.
Elon Musk accused Biden of deliberately leaving astronauts on the ISS for political reasons. Danish astronaut Mogensen denied Musk's statements, recalling the existing plan to return the crew with the Crew-9 mission.
