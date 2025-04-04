$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13772 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 24251 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 62281 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 209831 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 120411 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 388663 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308456 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213357 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244030 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255002 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
54%
Popular news

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70761 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20868 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42681 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128317 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 12690 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 128540 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 209831 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 388663 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252765 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 308456 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1558 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12421 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42839 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70912 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56686 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Organizations

NASA

News by theme

NASA аппарат обнаружил крупнейшие органические молекулы на Марсе

Марсоход NASA Curiosity обнаружил самые крупные органические молекулы на Марсе, возрастом 3,7 миллиарда лет. Молекулы могут быть фрагментами жирных кислот, окружающих биологические клетки.

News of the World • April 1, 12:52 AM • 11740 views

Incredible sight: the Hubble Space Telescope took pictures of a spiral galaxy

The Hubble Telescope has taken stunning images of the spiral galaxy NGC 4941 at a distance of 67 million light-years in the constellation Virgo. Hubble instruments highlight individual star clusters and gas clouds.

Technologies • March 31, 01:38 PM • 124918 views

Airbus wins $194 million contract to land European Mars rover on Mars

Airbus has won a contract to develop a landing platform to deliver a Mars rover to Mars as part of the ExoMars mission, scheduled for launch in 2028. The contract will create around 200 jobs.

News of the World • March 29, 08:00 AM • 15391 views

The Webb Telescope captures auroras on Neptune in detail for the first time

The Webb Telescope was able to capture Neptune's auroras in stunning infrared detail for the first time. The activity of the auroras is located in the planet's mid-latitudes, not at the poles.

News of the World • March 28, 04:29 PM • 112795 views

NASA is moving towards certifying Starliner for manned flights

NASA plans to complete the certification of Boeing's Starliner spacecraft for crewed missions by the end of 2025 or early 2026. This is after technical problems during the mission to the ISS.

News of the World • March 28, 03:10 AM • 16779 views

IT industry paid over $1 billion in taxes in a year - Fedorov

The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.

Economy • March 24, 10:15 AM • 42028 views

Science under threat: Head of the Nobel Committee warns that pressure on free research is increasing

The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.

News of the World • March 24, 09:49 AM • 30874 views

Gas prices in Europe rose after an attack on a transit point in the Kursk region - Bloomberg

European gas prices rose by 6. 2% after an attack on a pumping station in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation. The incident casts doubt on the resumption of gas supplies to Europe.

News of the World • March 21, 09:35 AM • 10535 views

SpaceX launched the secret NROL-57 mission for the US intelligence agency

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with the NROL-57 payload. The rocket launched from California as part of a mission for the US National Reconnaissance Office.

News of the World • March 21, 08:06 AM • 19549 views

Stranded astronauts on the ISS returned to Earth with the Crew-9 crew on a SpaceX capsule

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft with NASA astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut landed off the coast of Florida.

News of the World • March 19, 06:12 AM • 13961 views

The American device took stunning pictures of the sunset from the Moon

The Blue Ghost device took high-definition images of the sunset from the Moon. NASA hopes that they will help to unravel the mystery of the strange haze that was first observed on the Moon in the 1960s.

Technologies • March 19, 03:19 AM • 19566 views

Astronauts stranded on ISS for 9 months to return to Earth on Tuesday - NASA

American astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who are stranded on the ISS, will return to Earth on a SpaceX Crew Dragon ship. Their mission has been delayed due to problems with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

News of the World • March 17, 10:59 AM • 60950 views

SpaceX Dragon Successfully Delivers Crew-10 to International Space Station

SpaceX Dragon Successfully docks with the ISS, delivering astronauts from NASA, JAXA and Roscosmos. The Crew-10 crew will join Expedition 72 to conduct scientific research.

News of the World • March 16, 05:40 AM • 21779 views

SpaceX successfully sent a new crew to the International Space Station

The Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida, sending the Crew Dragon with astronauts from NASA, Japan and Russia into orbit. The mission will also return to Earth astronauts stranded on the ISS due to technical problems.

News of the World • March 15, 01:53 AM • 25220 views

SpaceX is preparing to launch a mission to the International Space Station

SpaceX is preparing to launch a rocket with four astronauts to the ISS. The launch, originally scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed to Saturday due to technical problems at the launch site.

News of the World • March 14, 02:28 AM • 16675 views

One step closer to Mars' satellite: "Hera" asteroid mission used for the first time beyond Earth and the Moon

The "Hera" probe photographed Mars and Deimos during the flyby. This will help in planning future missions to explore Mars' satellites and develop technologies to protect against asteroids.

News of the World • March 13, 04:54 PM • 16394 views

SpaceX canceled the flight of the team that was supposed to replace the astronauts on the International Space Station

SpaceX canceled the launch due to a problem on the launch pad. Astronauts Wilmore and Williams were delayed at the ISS due to technical problems with the Boeing Starliner.

News of the World • March 13, 01:28 AM • 14996 views

NASA launched new missions into space to study the Sun and the origin of the Universe

NASA sent the SPHEREx telescope into space to study the origin of the Universe and the PUNCH mission to study the solar atmosphere. Both missions launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

News of the World • March 12, 11:53 PM • 11777 views

The Trump administration is considering the possibility of cutting NASA's science budget by 50% - Ars Technica

The Trump administration is considering the possibility of cutting NASA's science budget by 50%. Such changes could lead to the termination of important missions and the loss of U.S. leadership in the space sector.

News of the World • March 8, 07:48 AM • 19649 views

The lunar module Athena will today establish the first cellular network on the Moon.

The Nova-C class lunar module Athena will land on the Moon on March 6 to establish the first Nokia cellular network. The mission is part of NASA's CLPS program and includes the collection of lunar samples and scientific research.

Technologies • March 6, 09:12 AM • 14222 views

Russia announces the launch of a Soyuz carrier rocket for defense purposes

A Soyuz-2. 1b rocket carrying a military spacecraft was launched from the Plesetsk cosmodrome. The launch took place on March 3 at 01:22 Moscow time in the interests of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

War • March 3, 02:07 AM • 34246 views

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost successfully lands on the Moon - the second time in the history of commercial modules

Firefly Aerospace's Blue Ghost lander has successfully landed on the Moon and sent back the first images. The vehicle carries 10 NASA scientific instruments to study the lunar soil in Mare Crisium.

Technologies • March 2, 03:02 PM • 31280 views

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Seven planets of the Solar System will appear simultaneously in the night sky on February 28. Venus, Jupiter, and Mars will be visible to the naked eye, while the rest of the planets will require a telescope.

Society • February 28, 09:59 AM • 161296 views

Blue Origin is preparing a historic flight: who will be part of the first female crew in 62 years

Jeff Bezos has announced the launch of a Blue Origin rocket with an all-female crew of six, including Katy Perry and his fiancée. This will be the first such flight since Valentina Tereshkova in 1963.

News of the World • February 27, 08:03 PM • 26088 views

Athena launched to the Moon: a new module from SpaceX with an innovative communication station

Intuitive Machines' Athena lunar lander has successfully launched on a Falcon 9 rocket. The device will land on the Moon on March 6 and test the soil near the South Pole.

News of the World • February 27, 08:00 AM • 30625 views

Does asteroid 2024 YR4 threaten the Earth: final calculations

NASA has confirmed that the asteroid 2024 YR4 does not threaten the Earth in the next 100 years. There is only a 1.7% chance of its collision with the Moon, and in March, the object will be studied by the James Webb Telescope.

News of the World • February 25, 09:44 AM • 29757 views

Huge sinkholes formed in a Brazilian city in the Amazon: a state of emergency has been declared

In the Brazilian city of Buriticupu, huge sinkholes have formed, threatening 1,200 residents. Due to sandy soils and heavy rains, the sinkholes continue to grow, destroying homes.

News of the World • February 22, 08:58 AM • 66610 views

NASA updates forecast for asteroid 2024 YR4: new data on threat to Earth

NASA has reduced the probability of asteroid 2024 YR4 colliding with Earth to 0. 28%. A space body measuring 40-100 meters may approach the planet in December 2032.

News of the World • February 21, 07:13 PM • 42440 views

“What a lie": astronaut responds to Musk's statement that Biden deliberately abandoned the Starliner crew on the ISS

Elon Musk accused Biden of deliberately leaving astronauts on the ISS for political reasons. Danish astronaut Mogensen denied Musk's statements, recalling the existing plan to return the crew with the Crew-9 mission.

News of the World • February 21, 10:19 AM • 24511 views

Pentagon prepares for cuts - media

The U. S. Department of Defense has sent the Trump administration a list of 60,000 probationary employees. The Pentagon has also requested that some offices and employees be exempted from the cuts.

News of the World • February 19, 07:39 PM • 30591 views