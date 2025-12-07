Collapse of key Atlantic current threatens Europe with extreme drought for hundreds of years – scientists

A new study by scientists has shown that if the key system of Atlantic Ocean currents collapses, Europe faces a much drier future that could last for the next 1000 years. This is reported in LiveScience magazine, writes UNN

The collapse of the system will lead to a worsening of extreme droughts and significantly longer dry seasons, especially in Southern Europe.

This is the first study to compare the impact of the collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) on summer precipitation in Europe under different climate scenarios. AMOC is a massive system of currents that transports heat from south to north, helping to regulate the global climate.

AMOC actually shapes our global climate system – Rene van Westen, lead author of the study from Utrecht University, told Live Science.

Van Westen explained that this current provides Northwestern Europe with a relatively mild climate compared to Southern Canada, which is at the same latitude. The collapse of AMOC is expected to cause significantly lower winter temperatures, but since the system also brings moisture to the continent, its cessation will lead to a precipitation deficit.

As part of the study, scientists conducted eight simulations covering over 1000 years. The two most realistic scenarios (RCP4.5, where carbon emissions peak by mid-century) showed that the collapse of AMOC would lead to an increase in extreme droughts.

Van Westen concluded: "If you add the AMOC collapse to this, you get more extreme droughts."

