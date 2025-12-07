$42.180.00
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv Oblast
December 6, 08:45 PM • 32447 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 44633 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video address
December 6, 07:49 AM • 52674 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 50612 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditions
December 5, 06:15 PM • 55649 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 54235 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated with
December 5, 02:41 PM • 39735 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guards
December 5, 11:17 AM • 81937 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 44021 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
The New York Times

Collapse of key Atlantic current threatens Europe with extreme drought for hundreds of years – scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

A new study by scientists has shown that the destruction of a key system of Atlantic Ocean currents will lead to extreme droughts in Europe that will last up to 1000 years. This is the first study to compare the impact of the collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) on summer precipitation under different climate scenarios.

Collapse of key Atlantic current threatens Europe with extreme drought for hundreds of years – scientists

A new study by scientists has shown that if the key system of Atlantic Ocean currents collapses, Europe faces a much drier future that could last for the next 1000 years. This is reported in LiveScience magazine, writes UNN

Details

The collapse of the system will lead to a worsening of extreme droughts and significantly longer dry seasons, especially in Southern Europe.

Scientists have found that over the past two decades, the Earth has tilted by 80 centimeters: what does this mean30.11.24, 06:06 • 22277 views

This is the first study to compare the impact of the collapse of the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) on summer precipitation in Europe under different climate scenarios. AMOC is a massive system of currents that transports heat from south to north, helping to regulate the global climate.

AMOC actually shapes our global climate system 

– Rene van Westen, lead author of the study from Utrecht University, told Live Science.

Van Westen explained that this current provides Northwestern Europe with a relatively mild climate compared to Southern Canada, which is at the same latitude. The collapse of AMOC is expected to cause significantly lower winter temperatures, but since the system also brings moisture to the continent, its cessation will lead to a precipitation deficit.

As part of the study, scientists conducted eight simulations covering over 1000 years. The two most realistic scenarios (RCP4.5, where carbon emissions peak by mid-century) showed that the collapse of AMOC would lead to an increase in extreme droughts.

Van Westen concluded: "If you add the AMOC collapse to this, you get more extreme droughts."

Even drought-tolerant crops suffer: severe drought in occupied Crimea12.06.24, 16:54 • 44765 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
