New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the features

December 27, 08:03 PM • 17948 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 32652 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 31024 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 26934 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 23769 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 20377 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 41496 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39142 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 110252 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 51925 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideoDecember 27, 09:50 PM
Russian attack on Odesa on December 27: UAV hit a residential buildingDecember 27, 10:03 PM
Tusk: concrete and reliable security guarantees for Ukraine also mean greater security for PolandDecember 27, 10:22 PM
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system

Exclusive

December 26, 11:18 AM
December 26, 11:18 AM • 78832 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
John F. Kennedy
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Sumy Oblast
Odesa
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
YouTube

New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the features

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Samsung will introduce two new Music Studio wireless speakers in 2026, developed in collaboration with Erwan Bouroullec. The Music Studio 5 and Music Studio 7 models will feature an aesthetic design and support high-resolution audio.

New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the features

Two new Samsung wireless speakers will be released in 2026 - with an emphasis on aesthetics, The Verge reports, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Samsung collaborated with designer Erwan Bouroullec "to turn the speaker into a work of art."

According to Samsung, the Music Studio speaker line, which debuted at CES 2026, draws inspiration from the "timeless concept of the dot" found in music and art. As the publication notes, "Music Studio 5 resembles a fermata, a symbol that signifies holding a note or silence." It features a 10-centimeter woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide.

The larger Music Studio 7 model is a 3.1.1-channel sound system that can be used alone or paired for a wider stereo sound, as well as with compatible Wi-Fi speakers, soundbars, or Samsung TVs that use Q-Symphony. The Studio 7 is capable of playing high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz, and like the Music Studio 5, it uses AI Dynamic Bass Control technology to extend the low-frequency range.

Samsung unveiled the first foldable smartphone Galaxy Z TriFold: what's the price02.12.25, 09:57

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology