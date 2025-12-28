New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the features

Two new Samsung wireless speakers will be released in 2026 - with an emphasis on aesthetics, The Verge reports, writes UNN.

Details

As the publication writes, Samsung collaborated with designer Erwan Bouroullec "to turn the speaker into a work of art."

According to Samsung, the Music Studio speaker line, which debuted at CES 2026, draws inspiration from the "timeless concept of the dot" found in music and art. As the publication notes, "Music Studio 5 resembles a fermata, a symbol that signifies holding a note or silence." It features a 10-centimeter woofer and dual tweeters with a built-in waveguide.

The larger Music Studio 7 model is a 3.1.1-channel sound system that can be used alone or paired for a wider stereo sound, as well as with compatible Wi-Fi speakers, soundbars, or Samsung TVs that use Q-Symphony. The Studio 7 is capable of playing high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz, and like the Music Studio 5, it uses AI Dynamic Bass Control technology to extend the low-frequency range.

