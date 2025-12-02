Samsung unveiled the first foldable smartphone Galaxy Z TriFold: what's the price

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its first foldable smartphone, seeking to strengthen its position in a segment of the phone market where competition is expected to intensify, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

The release of the Galaxy Z TriFold marks Samsung's attempt to solidify its position in a segment where Chinese competitors are gaining momentum, despite analysts believing that high prices and manufacturing complexities mean foldable devices are likely to remain a niche category for now.

The model, priced at around 3.59 million won (2,440.17 dollars), features a 253.1 mm (10-inch) display and consists of three panels. It is almost 25% larger than Samsung's latest foldable model, the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

"I believe the foldable market will continue to grow, and in particular, the TriFold can be a catalyst that will provide explosive growth in key parts of the segment," said Alex Lim, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics and Head of the Korean Sales and Marketing Office.

Lim noted that the new foldable device is intended for specific buyers, not to stimulate sales.

The TriFold, manufactured in South Korea, will go on sale in the domestic market on December 12 and will be introduced in China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates later this year. Its launch in the US is expected in the first quarter of next year.

The device is equipped with the most capacious battery among Samsung's flagship models and supports ultra-fast charging, which charges the phone to 50% in 30 minutes.

Lim noted that the cost of memory chips and other components has risen sharply, making pricing "a difficult decision."

Analysts believe that the TriFold is likely to be a demonstration of new technology rather than a sales-driving flagship.

"The Trifold is a first-generation product, and this is the first time such a design has been commercialized, so at this stage it is difficult to expect Samsung to produce large volumes," said Ryu Eun Ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

He noted that while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line has gone through a seven-year development stage and is characterized by lower cost, "the TriFold may still have problems with completeness or durability," so it is important to assess the market's reaction.

Competition in the foldable smartphone market is expected to intensify: China's Huawei released the industry's first foldable smartphone last September, and Apple is expected to release its first foldable smartphone next year. However, analysts believe that high prices and mass production limitations are likely to hinder the sector's development.

According to Counterpoint Research, the share of foldable smartphones is expected to be less than 2% of the total smartphone market this year, and less than 3% by 2027.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung's share of the foldable smartphone market grew to 64% in the third quarter, compared to 9% in the previous quarter, clearly demonstrating how market share can vary depending on product launch times.

The company forecasts 14% growth in the foldable smartphone market this year, followed by annual growth of around 30% in 2026 and 2027, as Apple appears to be preparing to enter this segment.

