Samsung unveiled the first foldable smartphone Galaxy Z TriFold: what's the price

Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 27853 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM • 42389 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 34786 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 33728 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
December 1, 12:41 PM • 30013 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 25878 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24265 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM • 55337 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20987 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 18152 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 20127 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 19010 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 17751 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 17982 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 30805 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 37518 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 45879 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 29154 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 31806 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 88444 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 64003 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 80209 views
Samsung unveiled the first foldable smartphone Galaxy Z TriFold: what's the price

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

Samsung Electronics has released its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z TriFold, priced at 3.59 million won ($2,440.17). The model with a 10-inch display will go on sale on December 12 in South Korea, and later in China, Singapore, Taiwan, UAE, and the US.

Samsung unveiled the first foldable smartphone Galaxy Z TriFold: what's the price

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday unveiled its first foldable smartphone, seeking to strengthen its position in a segment of the phone market where competition is expected to intensify, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The release of the Galaxy Z TriFold marks Samsung's attempt to solidify its position in a segment where Chinese competitors are gaining momentum, despite analysts believing that high prices and manufacturing complexities mean foldable devices are likely to remain a niche category for now.

The model, priced at around 3.59 million won (2,440.17 dollars), features a 253.1 mm (10-inch) display and consists of three panels. It is almost 25% larger than Samsung's latest foldable model, the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

"I believe the foldable market will continue to grow, and in particular, the TriFold can be a catalyst that will provide explosive growth in key parts of the segment," said Alex Lim, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics and Head of the Korean Sales and Marketing Office.

Lim noted that the new foldable device is intended for specific buyers, not to stimulate sales.

The TriFold, manufactured in South Korea, will go on sale in the domestic market on December 12 and will be introduced in China, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates later this year. Its launch in the US is expected in the first quarter of next year.

The device is equipped with the most capacious battery among Samsung's flagship models and supports ultra-fast charging, which charges the phone to 50% in 30 minutes.

Lim noted that the cost of memory chips and other components has risen sharply, making pricing "a difficult decision."

Analysts believe that the TriFold is likely to be a demonstration of new technology rather than a sales-driving flagship.

"The Trifold is a first-generation product, and this is the first time such a design has been commercialized, so at this stage it is difficult to expect Samsung to produce large volumes," said Ryu Eun Ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities.

He noted that while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold line has gone through a seven-year development stage and is characterized by lower cost, "the TriFold may still have problems with completeness or durability," so it is important to assess the market's reaction.

Competition in the foldable smartphone market is expected to intensify: China's Huawei released the industry's first foldable smartphone last September, and Apple is expected to release its first foldable smartphone next year. However, analysts believe that high prices and mass production limitations are likely to hinder the sector's development.

According to Counterpoint Research, the share of foldable smartphones is expected to be less than 2% of the total smartphone market this year, and less than 3% by 2027.

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung's share of the foldable smartphone market grew to 64% in the third quarter, compared to 9% in the previous quarter, clearly demonstrating how market share can vary depending on product launch times.

The company forecasts 14% growth in the foldable smartphone market this year, followed by annual growth of around 30% in 2026 and 2027, as Apple appears to be preparing to enter this segment.

Apple prepares to overtake Samsung and regain leadership in global smartphone production – Bloomberg25.11.25, 22:22 • 3724 views

