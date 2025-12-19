$42.340.00
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20370 views

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reported that the procedure for providing compensation to military personnel under the eOselia program has not yet been developed. The law provided for compensation of 50% of the first installment and additional payments after the first and second year of service.

Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure

The Law of Ukraine on "strengthening mobilization" provided for incentives for military personnel in the form of compensation of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program, as well as an additional compensation of UAH 100,000 after the first year of military service, and another UAH 100,000 after the second. At the same time, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, in response to an inquiry from UNN, reported that this procedure has not yet been developed.

Details

According to the Law of Ukraine No. 3633-IX "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization, and Military Registration," military personnel, upon signing their first contract, are entitled to compensation of 50% of the first installment for a loan under the eOselia program and an additional UAH 100,000 after the first year of military service, and another UAH 100,000 after the second.

The law states that compensation is provided to a serviceman only once during the entire period of his military service.

The procedure and conditions for providing such compensation to servicemen are determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine - the law states.

However, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, in response to an inquiry from UNN, reported that "the draft Procedure and conditions for providing compensation to servicemen upon signing the first contract of 50 percent of the first installment for a loan secured by a mortgage in accordance with the Terms of providing affordable mortgage lending to citizens of Ukraine by the private joint-stock company "Ukrainian Financial Housing Company", and an additional UAH 100,000 after the first year of military service and another UAH 100,000 after the second, the main developer of which, according to the instruction of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated 07.05.2024 No. 12375/1/1-24, is the Ministry of Economy, has not been submitted to the Ministry of Finance for consideration."

Addition

Earlier, "Ukrfinzhytlo" reported that the mechanism for receiving compensation for servicemen who sign a contract for the first time, in accordance with the law of Ukraine, will be clarified after the adoption of a relevant decision by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

At the same time, the procedure and conditions for providing such compensation to servicemen are determined by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Currently, compensation is not being provided. All rules and the algorithm for providing compensation will be defined in the relevant Resolution or Procedure of the Cabinet of Ministers. Currently, servicemen serving under contract can participate in eOselia and purchase their own housing at 3% per annum, and combatants and war veterans - at 7%. At the same time, all these categories of borrowers can choose a private house or an apartment in a building under construction or not older than 10 years (for regional centers and Kyiv). To do this, you need to submit an application in the Diia mobile application

- noted in "Ukrfinzhytlo".

Recall

The Government of Ukraine adopted a decision that will allow mobilized servicemen to apply for a mortgage under the "eOselia" program at 3% per annum. This creates equal opportunities for all military personnel, and limits on housing area have been established.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

