Apple prepares to overtake Samsung and regain leadership in global smartphone production – Bloomberg

Apple Inc. plans to overtake Samsung and once again become the world's largest smartphone manufacturer after more than a decade. This was made possible by the success of the new iPhone series and high demand among users who are massively upgrading their devices, according to Counterpoint Research. This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

The iPhone 17 models, which went on sale in September, were widely successful in the US and China – a key market for Apple. According to analysts, the new smartphones stimulated gadget upgrades, leading to double-digit year-on-year sales growth in both markets. The company also benefits from easing trade tensions between the US and China and a weakening dollar, which encourages buyers in developing markets. As a result, Apple is projected to surpass Samsung Electronics Co., with iPhone shipments growing by 10% in 2025 compared to 4.6% for Samsung.

The overall smartphone market is projected to grow by 3.3% in 2025, and Apple's share could reach 19.4%. This will be the first time since 2011 that the company regains the top spot.

In addition to the extremely positive market reception of the iPhone 17 series, a key factor in improving the supply forecast is the replacement cycle reaching its tipping point. Consumers who purchased smartphones during the Covid-19 boom are now entering an upgrade phase. In addition, 358 million used iPhones were sold between 2023 and the second quarter of 2025. These users are also likely to upgrade to a new iPhone in the coming years – noted Counterpoint analyst Jan Wang.

Wang also predicts a further strengthening of Apple's position. The release of a foldable iPhone and a budget iPhone 17e in 2026 should stimulate additional sales, and a planned iPhone design refresh in 2027, according to Bloomberg News, will further support the company. Under these conditions, Counterpoint expects Apple to remain the global leader in smartphone manufacturing until 2029.

