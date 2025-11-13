Apple launches program to monetize mini-apps in super-apps

Apple has announced the launch of the Mini Apps Partner Program, a new initiative that will allow the company to profit from mini-apps and games embedded in large "super-apps" such as WeChat or Line. This is an attempt by the iPhone maker to capitalize on the rapid growth in popularity of such platforms. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

The program provides for a reduction in commission to 15% on in-app purchases – half the standard App Store rate of 30%. As Bloomberg reported, China's Tencent Holdings Ltd., owner of WeChat, has already joined the new initiative after more than a year of negotiations with Apple.

Previously, WeChat developers used workarounds to avoid payments through Apple's system, directing users to third-party payment methods. Now the program is intended to legalize this process and at the same time guarantee Apple a stable income.

The initiative is open to all developers to avoid accusations of creating privileged conditions for large companies. Mini-apps that want to join must be independent of the owner of the main app and meet age content requirements.

This move is another step by Apple in response to pressure from regulators and developer complaints. In the EU, the company has already been forced to soften App Store rules and allow alternative payment methods.

