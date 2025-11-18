Apple introduces rules for AI in App Store - Media

Apple has updated its rules regarding artificial intelligence in the App Store, requiring app developers to obtain explicit user permission to transfer personal data to third-party AI, Mashable reports, writes UNN.

Details

"If you don't like the idea of your data being used to train AI, you'll like a small but important change Apple recently made to the App Store for iOS," the publication writes.

"You must clearly indicate where personal data will be shared with third parties, including third-party AI," the company told app developers, adding that all apps must "obtain explicit consent before doing so."

The updated wording – Apple's first guidance on third-party AI – is part of a document called the "App Review Guidelines."

"We will reject apps if the content or behavior, in our opinion, crosses the line," Apple tells developers further in the guide. "What is the line, you ask? Well, as a Supreme Court justice once said, 'I'll know it when I see it.' And we think you'll know it too when you cross that line."

The update, released last week, is the first mention of AI in the guide. Apple, under CEO Tim Cook, is extremely skeptical of AI, is slow to implement AI features in Siri, and at times even shies away from using the word AI; in previous reports, Cook preferred to use the similar term "machine learning," the publication writes.

Apple is developing chips for smart glasses, AI servers and new Macs - Bloomberg