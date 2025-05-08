$41.440.02
47.070.11
The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV
05:55 PM • 8360 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

01:38 PM • 58136 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 113502 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

May 8, 12:19 PM • 88490 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 95298 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 145970 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 101370 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114722 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 08:51 AM • 42675 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 55650 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Archive

Broadcast
Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 132450 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 84066 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 112001 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 85057 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 65671 views
Apple is developing chips for smart glasses, AI servers and new Macs - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1390 views

Apple is actively developing new chips for smart glasses, Macs, and AI servers, planning to release them by 2027. The company is also working on chips for Apple Watch and AirPods.

Apple is developing chips for smart glasses, AI servers and new Macs - Bloomberg

Apple is actively working on new specialized chips that will form the basis of future devices — from the first smart glasses to powerful Macs and artificial intelligence servers. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details 

According to sources, the company has made progress in developing a chip for smart glasses. This step indicates that Apple is increasing its work on such a device, which will compete with the popular Ray-Ban glasses offered by Meta Platforms Inc.

In recent years, the silicon chip development team has become the most important part of Apple's product development mechanism, especially after it began replacing Intel Corp. processors with its own Mac chips in 2020. Other semiconductors under development will enable future Mac computers, as well as artificial intelligence servers that could form the basis of the Apple Intelligence platform.

It is reported that the company plans to mass-produce the processor by the end of next year or in 2027. This indicates that the glasses are most likely to be released on the market in about two years. 

According to reports, Apple is currently exploring non-AR glasses that use cameras to scan the environment and rely on AI to help users. This would make the device similar to Meta's product, although Apple is still figuring out exactly which approach it wants to take. The iPhone maker also needs to significantly improve its own artificial intelligence technology before the company can release an AI-focused device.

The company is also expanding its bets. Apple is working on adding cameras to its AirPods and smartwatches, seeking to turn these products into AI products. The company is developing a chip called Nevis for camera-equipped Apple Watches and a component called Glennie for similarly equipped AirPods. Apple intends to prepare these chips by around 2027.

Alibaba released Qwen3: a new family of AI models competing with Google and OpenAI29.04.25, 16:36 • 5876 views

In addition to semiconductors for small devices, Apple is working on several new Mac chips, including processors that will most likely be known as M6 (Komodo) and M7 (Borneo). Another, more advanced Mac chip called Sotra is also under development. The company plans to release the M5 processor for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro as early as the end of this year.

Apple is paying special attention to the development of server infrastructure for Apple Intelligence — the AI platform. The first dedicated server processors will appear as part of the Baltra project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2027. They will have several times more cores than current M-series chips.

In addition, the company is preparing new C2 and C3 modems for the iPhone, as well as touch systems for non-invasive glucose measurement — a feature that may be integrated into future Apple Watch models.

Meta Wants to Bring Back Facial Recognition: New Smart Glasses Will Scan Passersby Without Their Consent 08.05.25, 20:26 • 5766 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

Intel
Bloomberg L.P.
Apple Inc.
