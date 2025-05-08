Meta Wants to Bring Back Facial Recognition: New Smart Glasses Will Scan Passersby Without Their Consent

Meta is working on developing a new generation of smart glasses that, with the help of AI, will be able to recognize the faces of people nearby - even without their knowledge. This is reported by The Information, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that Meta recently discussed adding software to its smart glasses that scans the faces of passers-by and identifies people by name. The company is also reportedly considering adding this technology to future AI-powered headphones with built-in cameras.

Facial recognition technology will become part of a Meta feature internally called "supersensor." This feature will be based on an AI system that could only remain active for about half an hour on older models. But in the new model of glasses, expected in 2026, it will be able to work for hours.

The Information reports that the "supersensor" mode is unlikely to be the default mode for glasses. The gadget owner must manually activate this mode, but people around will not receive any warning that they are being scanned. This raises serious privacy concerns.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses model, which is available today, turns on a light while recording. This is a privacy-focused feature, likely born from Big Tech's lessons from the social backlash to Google Glass.

In addition, in April, Meta updated its privacy policy: now the default voice control ("Hey, Meta!") is difficult to disable, and users cannot opt out of saving their voice data for AI training.

