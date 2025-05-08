Meta Wants to Bring Back Facial Recognition: New Smart Glasses Will Scan Passersby Without Their Consent

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV
05:55 PM • 8418 views

The First American Pontiff: What is Known About Pope Leo XIV

Exclusive
01:38 PM • 58176 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:00 PM • 113534 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
May 8, 12:19 PM • 88518 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

May 8, 12:11 PM • 95327 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 146007 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:18 AM • 101388 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114746 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
May 8, 08:51 AM • 42676 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 55650 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 132450 views

Voting for the new Pope continues in the Vatican: details

May 8, 09:23 AM • 84066 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 112001 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 85057 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 65671 views
5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

01:49 PM • 66479 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

12:41 PM • 85907 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

May 8, 11:49 AM • 146007 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

May 8, 10:52 AM • 114746 views

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

May 8, 07:43 AM • 198026 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Ursula von der Leyen

Kaya Kallas

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

United Kingdom

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 112644 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 133094 views

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM • 71050 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM • 100682 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 149092 views
Tesla Cybertruck

Telegram

The Washington Post

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

Meta Wants to Bring Back Facial Recognition: New Smart Glasses Will Scan Passersby Without Their Consent

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5366 views

Meta is developing AI glasses that scan faces and identify people. The "supersensor" mode is activated manually, but there is no warning about scanning, raising privacy concerns.

Meta Wants to Bring Back Facial Recognition: New Smart Glasses Will Scan Passersby Without Their Consent

Meta is working on developing a new generation of smart glasses that, with the help of AI, will be able to recognize the faces of people nearby - even without their knowledge. This is reported by The Information, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that Meta recently discussed adding software to its smart glasses that scans the faces of passers-by and identifies people by name. The company is also reportedly considering adding this technology to future AI-powered headphones with built-in cameras.

Facial recognition technology will become part of a Meta feature internally called "supersensor." This feature will be based on an AI system that could only remain active for about half an hour on older models. But in the new model of glasses, expected in 2026, it will be able to work for hours.

The Information reports that the "supersensor" mode is unlikely to be the default mode for glasses. The gadget owner must manually activate this mode, but people around will not receive any warning that they are being scanned. This raises serious privacy concerns.

The Ray-Ban Meta glasses model, which is available today, turns on a light while recording. This is a privacy-focused feature, likely born from Big Tech's lessons from the social backlash to Google Glass.

In addition, in April, Meta updated its privacy policy: now the default voice control ("Hey, Meta!") is difficult to disable, and users cannot opt out of saving their voice data for AI training.

Google plans to acquire eye-tracking startup to build glasses of the future12.03.25, 02:15 • 13069 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the WorldTechnologies
Google
Brent
$62.86
Bitcoin
$101,031.00
S&P 500
$5,694.11
Tesla
$287.78
Газ TTF
$35.34
Золото
$3,313.51
Ethereum
$2,046.40