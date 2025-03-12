Google plans to acquire eye-tracking startup to build glasses of the future
Kyiv • UNN
Google plans to acquire AdHawk Microsystems, a manufacturer of eye-tracking technology, for $115 million. This move is part of Google's strategy to create new headsets and smart glasses.
Alphabet Inc., Google, is in final talks to acquire AdHawk Microsystems Inc., a maker of eye-tracking technology. This will be part of a new push to create new headsets and smart glasses. This is reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
According to sources of the publication, the technology giant intends to buy the Canadian startup for $115 million. This includes $15 million in future payments that will depend on AdHawk achieving its performance targets.
The deal is expected to be completed this week, but it is still possible that negotiations could fail at this late stage
Reference
Founded in 2017, AdHawk has created chips, hardware and software for advanced eye tracking. The company has developed glasses called MindLink and offers technology to manufacturers, allowing devices to determine where the user is looking.
AdHawk's main advantage is its low-power components, which can analyze the user's cornea and pupils faster than competitors' sensors.
AdHawk has been on the market for several years. In 2022, Meta Corporation considered buying it.
Eye-tracking technology has become an important part of augmented and virtual reality headsets. This feature is central to Apple Inc.'s Vision Pro interface.
Google pioneered smart glasses technology, releasing a device called Glass more than a decade ago. But the product did not have high sales and was discontinued two years ago.
Recall
Facebook's parent company Meta, Microsoft and Google's parent company Alphabet are expected to spend a total of $228 billion in capital expenditures in 2025, driven by their investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure. This is 55% more than the approximately $150 billion that the companies reported spending in 2024.
How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation16.02.25, 13:45 • 48263 views