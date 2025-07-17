Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:17 PM • 10950 views
Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?
12:10 PM • 22628 views
Will he go to the National Security and Defense Council? Umierov's position will be chosen on Friday - sources
10:24 AM • 26434 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 57970 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 306777 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 160194 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 162314 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 117549 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 314491 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71577 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
58%
745mm
Popular news
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 114827 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 213394 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 78225 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 51473 views
Svyrydenko commented on the procedure for appointing a new head of the BEB09:33 AM • 20968 views
Publications
July is Ice Cream Month: TOP dessert recipes that are easy to make at home01:10 PM • 3236 views
Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months12:17 PM • 16890 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in serviceJuly 17, 05:55 AM • 215135 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 306792 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 314496 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 79607 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 192956 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 210990 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 149154 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 159126 views
Actual
The Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lancet (loitering munition)
Forbes
Airbus A320 series

Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16928 views

For the fifth month, the pharmaceutical market has been operating without clear rules after the ban on marketing agreements, which has not led to a decrease in drug prices. Monitoring shows that prices have remained at the level of February 2025, and some drugs have even increased in price.

Deadlock: the pharmaceutical market has been waiting for new marketing rules for five months

For the fifth month, the pharmaceutical market has been operating without clear rules of the game — after the ban on marketing agreements between pharmacies and drug manufacturers, new regulatory models have not yet appeared. Currently, the market remains in limbo. Businesses are waiting for certainty, and patients are waiting for affordable medicines, but prices have not decreased in the meantime, UNN writes.

Although as early as March, the marketing ban was actively promoted as a panacea for high drug prices, today even the Ministry of Health admits that prices have not decreased. According to monitoring of the Tabletki.ua website, during the ban on marketing agreements between pharmacies and manufacturers, drug prices remained at the level of February 2025. For comparison, we took the most popular drugs from the Darnitsa plant, and the statistics are disappointing.

As market analysis shows, some popular drugs for treating chronic diseases, including hypertension or diabetes, have even increased in price by 10–40 hryvnias.

This once again proves that marketing does not affect the price of medicines, because if this thesis were true, manufacturers would have already lowered their ex-factory prices, which would have led to a chain reaction. After all, currently 74% of the drug's cost is formed by the manufacturer, the rest of the markups are from distributors and pharmacies - and they are fixed.

Although market participants have been repeatedly promised to develop a new regulatory model that would allow marketing to operate in transparent and controlled conditions, there is still no solution.

According to UNN, one of the reasons for the delay in adopting new marketing rules was a legal conflict: there is currently no clear understanding of what "implementation of price referencing" means, as provided for by the current resolution. Due to this uncertainty, the launch of marketing is being postponed, and instead, it is planned to clarify the terminology and, accordingly, determine the moment from which marketing agreements can start working. The Ministry of Health admits that referencing is an endless process, as the list will be constantly replenished and updated at least once a year, as new drugs appear, so linking the launch of marketing to it is pointless.

It should be noted that several different draft resolutions have already been proposed to regulate marketing services. The first of them was called a compromise by market representatives, but at the last moment, this document was rejected and a new one was proposed, which the industry sharply criticized. The main problem for adopting new marketing rules is maintaining a balance between state regulation and economic autonomy.

It is important to understand that not only the usual tool for promoting goods was banned. Along with marketing, loyalty programs for patients, discounts on medicines, and the ability to support the work of pharmacies in remote and frontline areas, where they often operate at a loss, were also threatened.

While market players are waiting for certainty and stability, the patient is forced to pay more. But the longer the market remains in limbo, the harder it will be to bring it back to life. And the more expensive it will be for everyone - for business, for the state, and for the patient.

Recall

Since March 1, 2025, Cabinet of Ministers Resolution No. 168 has been in effect in Ukraine, which introduced restrictions on drug markups and a ban on marketing agreements. The government is currently reviewing its decision.

While the resolution has not yielded real results, as of June 2025, analysts are recording an increase in drug prices in Ukraine, despite government initiatives. Ukrainians also note that they have not felt a decrease in drug prices. The BF "Patients of Ukraine" also talks about the increase in drug prices instead of a decrease. According to Inna Ivanenko, the head of the foundation, patients do not yet feel a significant improvement in the cost or availability of medicines.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyHealthPublications
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9