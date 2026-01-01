$42.350.03
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 4022 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 6480 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 6526 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 77421 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 95009 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 37608 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 37415 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 33122 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27031 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral11:39 AM • 4680 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 77409 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 47193 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 84892 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 83034 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

The commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps", Denis Kapustin, is alive, and the Russian special services paid $500,000 for his elimination. The GUR of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a special operation, saving Kapustin's life and receiving funds that will strengthen special forces.

The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services

The commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" Denys Kapustin is alive, and the half a million dollars received for his liquidation will strengthen the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.  

"Welcome back!" ― this is how the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov greeted the RVC commander Denys Kapustin and the Main Intelligence Directorate team, which fooled the Russian special services.  

The assassination of Denys Kapustin, commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" unit, which is fighting against Moscow as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, was ordered by the special services of the aggressor state Russia, and half a million dollars were allocated for the crime, the intelligence reported.

As a result of a complex special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which lasted more than a month, the life of RVC commander Denys Kapustin, whom Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers a personal enemy, was saved, and the circle of persons ― the perpetrators of the crime in the Russian special services and the executors ― was established.  

- reported the commander of the "Timur Special Unit" during a report to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.  

Our side also received the corresponding amount of funds allocated by the Russian special services for the implementation of this crime. As of now, the RVC commander is on the territory of Ukraine and is preparing to continue performing the assigned tasks.  

― Timur reported.  

Kyrylo Budanov congratulated RVC commander Denys Kapustin, who also joined the report via video link.  

First of all, Mr. Denys, I congratulate you on your return to life. It is always pleasant. I am glad that the funds received for ordering your liquidation went to help our struggle. I wish us all and you personally success.  

― stated the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.  

RVC commander Denys Kapustin, with the call sign White Rex, reported on his readiness to continue performing combat and special tasks at the head of the unit.  

My temporary absence did not affect the quality and success of the implementation of combat missions. I am ready to move to the area of execution and continue to command the RVC unit.  

— said the RVC commander.  

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, thanked Timur and the team of military intelligence officers for the successful and excellent execution of the special operation.

As previously reported, RVC commander Denys WhiteRex Kapustin died on the night of December 27 in the Zaporizhzhia direction during a combat mission. Death occurred after an FPV drone hit.

Antonina Tumanova

