The commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" Denys Kapustin is alive, and the half a million dollars received for his liquidation will strengthen the special forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN reports with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate.

"Welcome back!" ― this is how the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov greeted the RVC commander Denys Kapustin and the Main Intelligence Directorate team, which fooled the Russian special services.

The assassination of Denys Kapustin, commander of the "Russian Volunteer Corps" unit, which is fighting against Moscow as part of the "Timur Special Unit" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, was ordered by the special services of the aggressor state Russia, and half a million dollars were allocated for the crime, the intelligence reported.

As a result of a complex special operation by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, which lasted more than a month, the life of RVC commander Denys Kapustin, whom Russian dictator Vladimir Putin considers a personal enemy, was saved, and the circle of persons ― the perpetrators of the crime in the Russian special services and the executors ― was established. - reported the commander of the "Timur Special Unit" during a report to the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

Our side also received the corresponding amount of funds allocated by the Russian special services for the implementation of this crime. As of now, the RVC commander is on the territory of Ukraine and is preparing to continue performing the assigned tasks. ― Timur reported.

Kyrylo Budanov congratulated RVC commander Denys Kapustin, who also joined the report via video link.

First of all, Mr. Denys, I congratulate you on your return to life. It is always pleasant. I am glad that the funds received for ordering your liquidation went to help our struggle. I wish us all and you personally success. ― stated the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

RVC commander Denys Kapustin, with the call sign White Rex, reported on his readiness to continue performing combat and special tasks at the head of the unit.

My temporary absence did not affect the quality and success of the implementation of combat missions. I am ready to move to the area of execution and continue to command the RVC unit. — said the RVC commander.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, thanked Timur and the team of military intelligence officers for the successful and excellent execution of the special operation.

Recall

As previously reported, RVC commander Denys WhiteRex Kapustin died on the night of December 27 in the Zaporizhzhia direction during a combat mission. Death occurred after an FPV drone hit.