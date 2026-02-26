Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping, at a meeting with one of the EU leaders, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in Beijing, stated that equal participation of all parties must be ensured in peace talks in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two leaders exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine (as Beijing calls the war - ed.). Xi Jinping elaborated on China's principled position, noting that the key is to insist on finding solutions through dialogue and negotiations. It is necessary to ensure equal participation of all parties to strengthen the foundation of peace; to take into account the legitimate interests of all parties to strengthen the will for peace; and to ensure the achievement of common security to build a lasting peace architecture. - the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported following the meeting.

As dpa notes, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday called on the Chinese government to use its influence in Moscow to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Signals from China are taken very seriously in Moscow, Merz said in Beijing after talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council of the PRC Li Qiang.

"This applies to both words and deeds," Merz said. "I would like to expressly welcome China's commitment to peace in the region, which I heard today."

As the publication notes, according to the Chinese government, Xi expressed support for negotiations to reach a solution during his meeting with Merz, but he again refrained from directly blaming Russia, saying that all parties should be involved on equal terms and their legitimate concerns should be taken into account.

Germany has long criticized Beijing for maintaining an outwardly neutral stance on Russia's war in Ukraine.

"If Xi Jinping tells Putin to stop tomorrow, he will have to stop the day after tomorrow," the German leader said on Monday before leaving for China.

Beijing has been considered Russia's most important sponsor since most Western countries severed ties with Moscow after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

Merz arrived in the Chinese capital earlier on Wednesday for a two-day inaugural visit, where he was greeted with military honors at the Great Hall of the People.

German Chancellor Merz begins visit to China for talks on economy and war in Ukraine