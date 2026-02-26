Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence Moscow

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
February 25, 07:42 PM • 13577 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 24934 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 22720 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 21190 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 18871 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 16158 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 31592 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18957 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 18150 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 37823 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence Service
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with Zelenskyy
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details
Kyiv under combined attack: enemy used UAVs and ballistic missiles
Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

During a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Xi Jinping stated the need for equal participation of all parties in negotiations for peace in Ukraine. The German Chancellor called on China to use its influence on Moscow to end the war.

Xi Jinping advocates for "equal participation of all parties" in Ukraine peace talks amid Merz's calls to influence Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping, at a meeting with one of the EU leaders, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in Beijing, stated that equal participation of all parties must be ensured in peace talks in Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the PRC Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two leaders exchanged views on the crisis in Ukraine (as Beijing calls the war - ed.). Xi Jinping elaborated on China's principled position, noting that the key is to insist on finding solutions through dialogue and negotiations. It is necessary to ensure equal participation of all parties to strengthen the foundation of peace; to take into account the legitimate interests of all parties to strengthen the will for peace; and to ensure the achievement of common security to build a lasting peace architecture.

- the Chinese Foreign Ministry reported following the meeting.

As dpa notes, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Wednesday called on the Chinese government to use its influence in Moscow to end Russia's war in Ukraine.

Signals from China are taken very seriously in Moscow, Merz said in Beijing after talks with President Xi Jinping and Premier of the State Council of the PRC Li Qiang.

"This applies to both words and deeds," Merz said. "I would like to expressly welcome China's commitment to peace in the region, which I heard today."

As the publication notes, according to the Chinese government, Xi expressed support for negotiations to reach a solution during his meeting with Merz, but he again refrained from directly blaming Russia, saying that all parties should be involved on equal terms and their legitimate concerns should be taken into account.

Germany has long criticized Beijing for maintaining an outwardly neutral stance on Russia's war in Ukraine.

"If Xi Jinping tells Putin to stop tomorrow, he will have to stop the day after tomorrow," the German leader said on Monday before leaving for China.

Beijing has been considered Russia's most important sponsor since most Western countries severed ties with Moscow after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago.

Merz arrived in the Chinese capital earlier on Wednesday for a two-day inaugural visit, where he was greeted with military honors at the Great Hall of the People.

German Chancellor Merz begins visit to China for talks on economy and war in Ukraine25.02.26, 10:02 • 4390 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Li Qiang
Beijing
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Xi Jinping
Ukraine