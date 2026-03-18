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Budanov announced expanded support for veterans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2600 views

The Head of the Presidential Office discussed providing veterans with housing and their employment in government bodies. Regions have been instructed to increase funding for veteran programs.

Budanov announced expanded support for veterans

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, discussed issues of housing provision, expansion of social services, and increased funding for veteran policy during a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs and regional authorities. Budanov announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN

Caring for our veterans is the state's duty. Everyone who fought for the freedom of the Ukrainian nation and continues to defend the country must feel worthy support from the state. I emphasized this during a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Veterans of Ukraine, heads of regional and Kyiv city military administrations. We analyzed the problems of providing housing for veterans, as well as families of fallen Ukrainian heroes, in the capital and regions. This is an important issue that requires coordination of all involved and responsible government entities 

- Budanov wrote. 

He also noted that they discussed the range of services funded and provided by the state to veterans of the war for Ukraine's independence. 

I emphasized the need to increase expenditures directed at veteran policy in local budgets. The adaptation of veterans, their comfortable return to civilian life after military service, is another block of urgent issues  

- Budanov added.

According to him, the parties agreed that the process of employing veterans needs to be intensified. 

Many worthy and experienced people who fought for Ukraine could help in the development of their communities in positions in local self-government bodies. We also considered extremely important aspects of the policy of memory and honoring the defenders of Ukraine. In particular, it was about the need for better informing the family members of fallen Heroes about the possibility of burials at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. Following the meeting, everyone received their specific tasks and agreed on the deadlines for their implementation 

- said the head of the OP. 

Recall 

A new state program aimed at supporting veterans who were forced to leave their homes due to the war is starting in Ukraine. 

Antonina Tumanova

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