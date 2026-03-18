Zelenskyy met with King Felipe of Spain

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Felipe VI of Spain at the Royal Palace of Zarzuela, UNN reports.

We appreciate Spain's assistance to our people who were forced to leave their homes due to the war. I thank His Majesty and all the Spanish people for their unwavering support of Ukraine throughout all these years of Russian aggression - Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine offers Spain cooperation in arms production – Zelenskyy

Additionally

The President expressed special gratitude to Spain for sheltering 240,000 Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes due to the war.

Zelenskyy spoke about diplomatic efforts to achieve a dignified peace and emphasized that Ukraine is doing everything possible to end the war as soon as possible.

Zelenskyy's visit to Madrid - Ukraine and Spain signed 9 documents on weapons and technology