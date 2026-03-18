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Ukraine offers Spain cooperation in arms production – Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

Zelenskyy announced joint defense projects with Spain on drones and equipment. Madrid will supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine with shells, radars, and modern weaponry.

Ukraine offers Spain cooperation in arms production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is counting on the development of joint arms production with Spain and the exchange of technologies. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the parties are already working on specific projects.

I strongly believe in co-production between our countries. We are working together with the Spanish government and Spanish companies for the development of our defense forces 

– said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine has unique war experience.

Ukraine is ready to share the knowledge we have gained during the war, particularly regarding drones and modern technologies 

– he noted.

At the same time, Spain can strengthen the Ukrainian army with equipment.

The Spanish defense industry is able to supply Ukraine with the necessary shells, radars, and equipment 

– added Zelenskyy.

Spain to provide Ukraine with 1 billion euros in military aid in 2026 - Sanchez18.03.26, 14:52 • 2356 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Spain.

The visit program, as reported, includes a visit to a defense enterprise, the signing of Ukrainian-Spanish defense agreements in the presence of the President. 

A meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the signing of bilateral documents in the presence of the leaders are also expected. 

In addition, a meeting with the President of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, and the President of the Senate, Pedro Rollán, is planned.

As well as a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

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