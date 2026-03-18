Ukraine offers Spain cooperation in arms production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is counting on the development of joint arms production with Spain and the exchange of technologies. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the parties are already working on specific projects.

I strongly believe in co-production between our countries. We are working together with the Spanish government and Spanish companies for the development of our defense forces – said Zelenskyy.

The President emphasized that Ukraine has unique war experience.

Ukraine is ready to share the knowledge we have gained during the war, particularly regarding drones and modern technologies – he noted.

At the same time, Spain can strengthen the Ukrainian army with equipment.

The Spanish defense industry is able to supply Ukraine with the necessary shells, radars, and equipment – added Zelenskyy.

Spain to provide Ukraine with 1 billion euros in military aid in 2026 - Sanchez

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Spain.

The visit program, as reported, includes a visit to a defense enterprise, the signing of Ukrainian-Spanish defense agreements in the presence of the President.

A meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and the signing of bilateral documents in the presence of the leaders are also expected.

In addition, a meeting with the President of the Congress of Deputies, Francina Armengol, and the President of the Senate, Pedro Rollán, is planned.

As well as a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain.