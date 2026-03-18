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Spain to provide Ukraine with 1 billion euros in military aid in 2026 - Sanchez

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2356 views

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new aid package and joint weapons production. Total support from Spain has already reached 4 billion euros.

Spain to provide Ukraine with 1 billion euros in military aid in 2026 - Sanchez

Spain continues to support Ukraine in Russia's war against Ukraine and is allocating a new military aid package worth 1 billion euros. This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Madrid, reports a UNN correspondent.

Details

According to him, the total amount of aid to Ukraine from Spain has already reached significant volumes.

"I want to convey to you new measures from Spain – first of all, a new package of 1 billion euros for 2026 for military support. In total, Spain's aid in this war reaches 4 billion euros," Sánchez noted.

He added that part of this aid involves joint production of defense products.

"This will be co-production of some materials between the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense," Prime Minister Sánchez explained.

Zelenskyy proposed a new air defense model to Britain, taking into account war experience18.03.26, 01:09 • 6130 views

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Four cooperation documents, including in the missile industry and air defense, were signed by manufacturers from Ukraine and Spain.

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