Spain to provide Ukraine with 1 billion euros in military aid in 2026 - Sanchez

Spain continues to support Ukraine in Russia's war against Ukraine and is allocating a new military aid package worth 1 billion euros. This was stated by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Madrid, reports a UNN correspondent.

Details

According to him, the total amount of aid to Ukraine from Spain has already reached significant volumes.

"I want to convey to you new measures from Spain – first of all, a new package of 1 billion euros for 2026 for military support. In total, Spain's aid in this war reaches 4 billion euros," Sánchez noted.

He added that part of this aid involves joint production of defense products.

"This will be co-production of some materials between the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense," Prime Minister Sánchez explained.

Zelenskyy proposed a new air defense model to Britain, taking into account war experience

Recall

Four cooperation documents, including in the missile industry and air defense, were signed by manufacturers from Ukraine and Spain.