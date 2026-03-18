Zelenskyy proposed a new air defense model to Britain, taking into account war experience

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his speech in the British Parliament, proposed a new format of cooperation in the field of security, based on Ukraine's experience in countering massive attacks, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is ready to help allies strengthen air defense, particularly at bases in Europe.

British military bases in Cyprus. This is what our security proposal could look like: our experts would deploy interception groups, deploy radars and acoustic coverage, and it would all work. If Iran launches a large-scale attack similar to Russian attacks, we guarantee protection - Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that similar solutions could become relevant for all of Europe in the near future.

New threats from the sea

Separately, Zelenskyy drew attention to the changing nature of modern warfare, particularly the use of drones.

And drones can be launched not only from land, but also from ships at sea. Such long-range strikes are no longer a rarity - he noted.

According to the president, civilian vessels also pose a potential threat.

And given that there are still many tankers from the Russian shadow fleet in European seas, launching drones from such vessels is no longer something unexpected - Zelenskyy added.

He emphasized that Ukraine is ready to share practical experience in protecting against such attacks, which could be critically important for European security.

Zelenskyy announced the creation of drones that can operate in ocean conditions