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Zelenskyy's visit to Madrid - Ukraine and Spain signed 9 documents on weapons and technology

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1546 views

Ukraine and Spain agreed on joint production of missiles, air defense systems, and attack drones. Contracts for railway and financial assistance were also signed.

Zelenskyy's visit to Madrid - Ukraine and Spain signed 9 documents on weapons and technology
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the results of his visit to Spain, where he met with Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The two countries signed nine documents, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office and Zelenskyy's social media page.

Details

The head of state thanked Spain and its prime minister for their support and for the visit. According to him, this meeting will largely support Ukraine and, very importantly, will allow for increased interaction between the two countries.

Today, there are new defense agreements between Ukraine and Spain and our companies. We are working together with the Spanish government, with Spanish companies for the real further technological development of our Defense Forces, our countries. Ukraine is ready to help with necessary drones, experience, capabilities. The Spanish defense industry, in turn, can supply Ukraine with necessary shells, radars, equipment, and more.

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, the Office of the President of Ukraine listed the agreements signed with Spain:

  • Agreement on technical and financial cooperation between the governments of Ukraine and Spain;
    • Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and Spain on joint production in Spain provides for the joint development and manufacture of complex defense systems to enhance production capabilities;
      • Memorandum of Understanding between the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Union, and Cooperation of Spain;
        • Contract between Ukrzaliznytsia and TRIA INGENIERÍA;
          • Grant agreement on non-repayable financing between Ukrzaliznytsia and Instituto de Crédito Oficial for the practical implementation of a project to introduce automatic track gauge change technology for freight wagons.

            Agreements were also concluded between Spanish and Ukrainian companies:

            • Cooperation agreement between the Spanish group Sener and the Ukrainian defense company Fire Point;
              • Cooperation agreement between the Spanish group Sener and the State Kyiv Design Bureau "Luch";
                • Cooperation agreement between the Spanish group Sener and the Ukrainian research and production enterprise "Radionix";

                  Each of the three aforementioned agreements concerns the establishment of cooperation in the missile industry and air defense and is aimed at strengthening the protection of the Ukrainian sky.

                  Finally, an agreement on cooperation was concluded between the Spanish company Escribano and the Ukrainian manufacturer of unmanned aerial systems Skyeton. The companies will jointly develop and manufacture laser-guided strike systems based on Ukrainian-made unmanned systems.

                  Recall

                  Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, during a joint briefing with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that his country continues to support Ukraine not only in the military sphere but also in the restoration of infrastructure and energy.

                  Yevhen Ustimenko

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