Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban sent an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In the letter, Orban accuses Ukraine of blocking the Druzhba oil pipeline and demands its immediate restoration.

Orban wrote a letter to Zelenskyy regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán "sent" an open letter to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline, UNN writes.

Details

"An open letter to President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mr. President, for four years you have been unable to accept the position of the sovereign Hungarian government and the Hungarian people regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war," the letter's introduction states.

Orbán's letter contains a number of accusations, including allegedly "forcing Hungary to enter the war between your country and Russia," as well as political issues amid the approaching elections in Hungary.

"In recent days, you have blocked the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is crucial for Hungary's energy supply. Your actions contradict Hungary's interests and jeopardize the safe and affordable energy supply of Hungarian families. Therefore, I urge you to change your anti-Hungarian policy! We, the Hungarian people, are not responsible for the situation in which Ukraine finds itself. We sympathize with the Ukrainian people, but we do not wish to participate in the war. We do not want to finance war efforts and do not want to pay more for energy. I urge you to immediately reopen the Druzhba oil pipeline and refrain from any further attacks on Hungary's energy security. More respect for Hungary!" Orbán's letter of February 26 states.

Addition

The halt of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline after a Russian attack caused new tensions between Ukraine and EU member states Hungary and Slovakia. Hungary and Slovakia, home to the only remaining EU refineries using Russian oil supplied via the Druzhba pipeline, have been trying to secure supplies since they were suspended on January 27.

Hungary and Slovakia accused Ukraine of delaying the resumption of supplies for political reasons and announced a suspension of diesel fuel exports to Ukraine. Hungary also threatened to stop electricity and gas exports to Ukraine. As did Slovakia, whose Prime Minister Robert Fico issued an ultimatum regarding emergency electricity supplies. Subsequently, Hungary stated that it did not plan to stop electricity exports.

However, a report by the analytical Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD) on February 16 states that Hungary does not need Russian oil, as other sources are readily available.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Reuters noted, is a staunch opponent of Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU, and both Hungary and Slovakia have maintained good relations with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin for almost four years of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Amid the dispute, Hungary blocked the new, 20th, package of sanctions against Russia in the EU, as well as a loan of 90 billion euros to Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Reuters
Robert Fico
European Union
Slovakia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Hungary
Ukraine