Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Photo: www.instagram.com/sofiarotaru.official

The legendary Ukrainian singer of Moldovan origin, People's Artist of Ukraine and Moldova Sofia Rotaru, did not ignore the sad date for all Ukrainians - the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army into the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

Details

Sofia Mykhailivna shared a touching post on the occasion of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

The published photo shows a destroyed street where blue and yellow flowers have grown among the ruins - a symbol of hope, revival, and the indomitable spirit of Ukrainians. The contrast between the devastation and the vibrant colors of the plants emphasizes the resilience of life even in difficult conditions.

The artist's publication became a kind of tribute to the memory of those who suffered from the war, and at the same time a call not to forget the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

Additionally

Sofia Rotaru rarely speaks publicly about the war in Ukraine, but sometimes shares touching posts on social media about affected cities and expresses condolences, while refusing to tour in Russia. The last time the artist performed in Russia was in 2021.

Recall

On the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians from the bunker on Bankova Street, where his first conversations with world leaders took place at the beginning of the war.