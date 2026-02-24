Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

$43.300.02
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 2670 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 10779 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
12:04 PM • 9750 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 24854 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 19836 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 18397 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 07:45 AM • 17997 views
"He died in my arms in Russian captivity" - four years of a great war that changed millions of livesPhoto
February 24, 06:54 AM • 16592 views
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the anniversary of the invasion from a bunker on Bankova Street, where he worked at the beginning of the warVideo
February 23, 05:51 PM • 22704 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression: Ukraine continues to fightPhotoFebruary 24, 05:15 AM • 5402 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia committed a deliberate act of sabotage against Hungary and Slovakia by striking the Druzhba oil pipelineFebruary 24, 05:31 AM • 9176 views
European leaders arrived in Kyiv on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasionPhotoFebruary 24, 07:05 AM • 22773 views
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideo09:17 AM • 11720 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictions09:44 AM • 16099 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 10784 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 24859 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 45152 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 64664 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 67796 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 242 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 5522 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 24446 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 22199 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 22937 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

People's Artist of Ukraine Sofia Rotaru commemorated the 4th anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion by publishing a touching post. The photo shows a destroyed street where blue and yellow flowers have grown among the ruins.

Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine
Photo: www.instagram.com/sofiarotaru.official

The legendary Ukrainian singer of Moldovan origin, People's Artist of Ukraine and Moldova Sofia Rotaru, did not ignore the sad date for all Ukrainians - the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian army into the territory of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the artist's Instagram.

Details

Sofia Mykhailivna shared a touching post on the occasion of the anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

The published photo shows a destroyed street where blue and yellow flowers have grown among the ruins - a symbol of hope, revival, and the indomitable spirit of Ukrainians. The contrast between the devastation and the vibrant colors of the plants emphasizes the resilience of life even in difficult conditions.

The artist's publication became a kind of tribute to the memory of those who suffered from the war, and at the same time a call not to forget the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

Additionally

Sofia Rotaru rarely speaks publicly about the war in Ukraine, but sometimes shares touching posts on social media about affected cities and expresses condolences, while refusing to tour in Russia. The last time the artist performed in Russia was in 2021.

Recall

On the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians from the bunker on Bankova Street, where his first conversations with world leaders took place at the beginning of the war.

Stanislav Karmazin

SocietyWar in UkraineCultureUNN Lite
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Moldova