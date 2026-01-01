Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details

On New Year's Eve, Russia attacked ports in Odesa region - in Izmail, berths and equipment were damaged, in Odesa - equipment, transport and infrastructure, as well as the railway - in Kovel, Volyn region, a locomotive depot was damaged, in Konotop, Sumy region - a station and freight cars, logistics in Odesa region were also hit, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

2026 began for the railway with enemy attacks across the country - from Odesa region to Sumy region and Volyn. The buildings of the locomotive depot in Kovel were damaged, about seven enemy drone hits were recorded on the territory. Also, the Russian army struck the station in Konotop, freight cars were hit - Kuleba wrote.

In addition, according to the Vice Prime Minister, "the occupiers attacked the logistics infrastructure of Odesa region with Shaheds, there is still a threat of repeated attacks, which complicates restoration work."

"Repair crews of Ukrzaliznytsia are eliminating the consequences. The attack did not affect train traffic," Kuleba said.

In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shown

Also, according to Kuleba, on the first day of the new year, Russia again attacked Ukraine's port infrastructure with drones."

During the night air attack, damage to facilities in the ports of Odesa region was recorded. Fortunately, there were no casualties. In Izmail port, port berths and equipment were damaged. In Odesa port, port equipment, vehicles and individual infrastructure facilities were also hit by fragments of enemy drones and the blast wave - Kuleba wrote.

"Despite enemy attacks, ports are working and Ukraine continues to fulfill its obligations for food exports and ensure the operation of logistics infrastructure," the Vice Prime Minister emphasized.

Due to Russia's night attack on Odesa, infrastructure and buildings were damaged: consequences shown