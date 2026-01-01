In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shown

Fires that broke out at critical infrastructure facilities in the Volyn region as a result of a Russian attack have been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, showing the aftermath, writes UNN.

During the night, the Russians massively attacked Volyn: rescuers extinguished fires that broke out at critical infrastructure facilities. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries. - reported the State Emergency Service.

More than 90 rescuers and more than 20 units of main and special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fires, as indicated.

In particular, as Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported, the Lutsk community experienced another enemy attack today using a large number of UAVs.

"An infrastructure facility was hit, resulting in a large fire. There is no information about deaths or injuries. The fire has been extinguished," Polishchuk wrote on Telegram.

Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy