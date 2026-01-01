In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shown

$42.350.03
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic data
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar Krai
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026? December 31, 04:46 PM
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen December 30, 11:23 AM
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex December 30, 10:14 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who last December 30, 09:46 AM
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Diia (service)
Film

In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities that arose as a result of a night attack by the Russian Federation have been extinguished. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries; more than 90 rescuers were involved in extinguishing the fires.

In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shown

Fires that broke out at critical infrastructure facilities in the Volyn region as a result of a Russian attack have been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, showing the aftermath, writes UNN.

During the night, the Russians massively attacked Volyn: rescuers extinguished fires that broke out at critical infrastructure facilities. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

More than 90 rescuers and more than 20 units of main and special equipment were involved in extinguishing the fires, as indicated.

In particular, as Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk reported, the Lutsk community experienced another enemy attack today using a large number of UAVs.

"An infrastructure facility was hit, resulting in a large fire. There is no information about deaths or injuries. The fire has been extinguished," Polishchuk wrote on Telegram.

Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy01.01.26, 10:05 • 620 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
