Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass through
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. They threaten to set fire to any vessel attempting to pass through.
Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of a key global oil route – the Strait of Hormuz, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.
Details
Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces announced.
They added that the military would set fire to any vessel attempting to pass.
The strait is the world's most important oil export route and is controlled by Iran.
About a fifth of the world's oil passes through the waterway, which connects the largest oil producers in the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.
US leader Donald Trump said that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.
Earlier, US President stated that the American military is "inflicting a devastating blow on Iran," but a "big wave" is still ahead.