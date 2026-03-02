Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass through

$43.100.11
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 23491 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
03:45 PM • 27002 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 22628 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 23216 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
March 2, 02:03 PM • 23953 views
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
March 2, 01:36 PM • 14717 views
Current road repairs have begun in Ukraine - road workers clarified how pothole elimination is progressing and why it is not widespreadPhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 01:33 PM • 15524 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 2, 12:02 PM • 16174 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 34198 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
March 2, 11:00 AM • 17237 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
04:02 PM • 23493 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 30136 views
Stories they try to hide: what former patients of the scandalous Odrex clinic complain aboutPhotoMarch 2, 11:52 AM • 37701 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 2, 11:19 AM • 34198 views
Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass through

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. They threaten to set fire to any vessel attempting to pass through.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass through

Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced the closure of a key global oil route – the Strait of Hormuz, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces announced.

They added that the military would set fire to any vessel attempting to pass.

Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians02.03.26, 15:33 • 15524 views

The strait is the world's most important oil export route and is controlled by Iran.

About a fifth of the world's oil passes through the waterway, which connects the largest oil producers in the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

US claims to have destroyed 11 Iranian warships in the Gulf of Oman02.03.26, 22:50 • 630 views

Recall

US leader Donald Trump said that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.

Earlier, US President stated that the American military is "inflicting a devastating blow on Iran," but a "big wave" is still ahead. 

Antonina Tumanova

