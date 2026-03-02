US claims to have destroyed 11 Iranian warships in the Gulf of Oman

The American military announced on Monday the destruction of 11 Iranian warships, UNN reports with reference to AP.

"Two days ago, the Iranian regime had 11 ships in the Gulf of Oman, today they have ZERO," the US Central Command posted on X.

Trump: 48 Iranian leaders eliminated in US and Israeli strikes

This statement came after President Donald Trump's Sunday post on Truth Social that American forces "destroyed and sank 9 Iranian naval vessels." The president said they would "pursue the rest" and "largely destroyed their naval headquarters."

Recall

US leader Donald Trump stated that the US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue.

Earlier, the US President stated that the American military is "delivering a devastating blow to Iran," but "a big wave" is yet to come.