Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy

Russia continued its attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine on New Year's Eve, with power outages reported in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions in the morning, and blackout schedules remaining in effect, the Ministry of Energy announced on Thursday, according to UNN.

Enemy attacks

"During the night, the enemy carried out a drone attack on energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine. In the morning, a significant number of consumers in Volyn and Odesa regions were de-energized, and there are also new power outages in Chernihiv region," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Emergency restoration work is ongoing, and energy workers are working to restore electricity supply as soon as possible.

Blackout schedules

"Today, consumption restriction measures are applied in all regions of Ukraine: power limitation schedules for industry and business, as well as hourly blackout schedules for consumers," the statement said.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Blackout schedules in each region of Ukraine can be viewed on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.18 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs," the Ministry of Energy indicated.