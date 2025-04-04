In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.
An official of the State Labor Service for 5 thousand dollars promised the entrepreneur not to investigate the death of a minor in production. The mediator was detained while receiving a bribe in Lutsk.
Law enforcement officers promptly detained a 43-year-old resident of Lutsk, suspected of killing the huntsman's wife and wounding the huntsman himself during an incident of illegal hunting. He faces up to 15 years in prison.
The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.
From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.
On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.
The director of a private enterprise in Lutsk was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of UAH 1. 2 million. The funds were received for allegedly installing household gas meters that were not actually installed in full.
In Lutsk, a man violated the curfew and refused to show his documents to the police. The detainee resisted law enforcement officers and struck them, for which he faces up to 5 years in prison.
In Lutsk, at about 11:00, local residents heard the sounds of explosions. According to the Mayor Igor Polishchuk, this is due to the work of the air defense forces after the detection of an enemy UAV.
The mayor of Lutsk announced plans to restore electricity supply and the work of Public Utilities after the missile strike. Boiler houses, a water utility are operating in the city, and trolleybus traffic has been partially restored.
Rockets were recorded in the direction of Ternopil, Lviv, Lutsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnitsky.
During a massive enemy strike on November 28, arrivals were recorded in the Volyn region. In Lutsk, explosions were heard and emergency power outages were introduced.
A recruitment center has been opened in Lutsk, where civilian recruiters help people choose a position in the army. More than 10,000 vacancies are available, including lawyers, accountants, UAV operators, and other specialists.
A fatal accident involving a representative of the TCC occurred in Lutsk district, and the military officer was suspended from duty pending an internal investigation and establishment of all causes and circumstances.
Two residents of Lutsk were served a notice of suspicion of creating a scheme to produce documents to avoid mobilization. Twenty searches were conducted, currency and evidence were seized, and the involvement of other persons is being checked.
Polish President Andrzej Duda reacted to the statement of the Minister of Defense regarding the mention of the “Volyn issue” in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU. Duda emphasized that such actions are in line with Putin's policy.
The 22-year-old resident of Lutsk refused to provide documents to the police and the TCC and tried to escape. Administrative reports were drawn up against him, and the SBI is investigating possible abuse of power by a law enforcement officer.
In Lutsk, rescuers used special equipment to free a child whose leg was stuck between the wooden structures of a bench.
On August 8, Kyiv is expected to have comfortable weather without precipitation, up to +26°. Across Ukraine, the temperature will range from +25° to +32°, with partly cloudy skies and light rains possible in most regions.
A 39-year-old local resident threatened patrol policemen and employees of the TCC and JV in Lutsk with a gun. After he escaped, he was detained on Molodi Avenue, and criminal proceedings were initiated under Article 345 of the Criminal Code.
In Lutsk, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-floor window when their mother went to the store. The children are currently in hospital, and the police are investigating the incident.
On July 16, a 26-year-old Kyiv resident detonated a grenade in a residential area, damaging a car and apartment windows, but no one was injured. Law enforcement officers have already detained the man and charged him with hooliganism and illegal handling of ammunition.
A serviceman suspected of throwing a grenade at people from a car window on Kovelska Street in Lutsk was taken into custody without bail.
A 35-year-old man in Lutsk was detained for throwing a grenade from a car window on July 7, injuring 5 people.
Heavy rain and large hail reportedly fell in the Volyn region, according to social media.
During enemy shelling in Volhynia last night, an outbuilding and a residential building in the Lutsk district caught fire, but the fires were extinguished, no one was injured, and nearby buildings were saved.
Explosions were reported in the cities of Lutsk and the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine.
In Lutsk, employees of the shopping center were attacked with a gas canister.
Rescuers have found the body of an 18-year-old man who disappeared while rowing on the Styr River in Lutsk.
In Lutsk, a man accidentally set off a pyrotechnic imitation grenade at the Novaya Pochta post office, but none of the employees were injured.