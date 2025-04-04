$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15832 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28939 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64898 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213974 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122698 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391965 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310830 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213766 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244232 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255109 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22913 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45477 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131940 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14964 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14250 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131993 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213981 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391968 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254392 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310833 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3150 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14284 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45514 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72123 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57211 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Lutsk

News by theme

Warming in Ukraine: in which regions the heating season has already ended

In Ukraine, some regions have already turned off heating due to warming. Local authorities are ready to restore heat supply to social facilities in case of bad weather.

Society • April 4, 03:00 PM • 10805 views

In Volyn, a civil servant for a bribe promised to "hush up" the case of the death of a minor at the enterprise

An official of the State Labor Service for 5 thousand dollars promised the entrepreneur not to investigate the death of a minor in production. The mediator was detained while receiving a bribe in Lutsk.

Society • March 31, 02:36 PM • 27352 views

In Volyn region, an unknown person shot a huntsman and killed his wife: the man was detained

Law enforcement officers promptly detained a 43-year-old resident of Lutsk, suspected of killing the huntsman's wife and wounding the huntsman himself during an incident of illegal hunting. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • March 31, 09:24 AM • 28162 views

The heating season is coming to an end in Lviv region: when and where else in Ukraine will the heating be turned off

The heating season has ended in Lviv region. Odesa, Lutsk, Cherkasy and Poltava are also planning to turn off the heating in the near future, given the warming.

Society • March 26, 03:09 PM • 31060 views

From Monday, another 40 speed cameras will be launched in various regions of Ukraine: where exactly

From March 24, 40 speed cameras will be launched in Ukraine, 36 of which will be installed in new locations and 4 will resume operation. The cameras will appear in various regions.

Society • March 23, 02:51 PM • 107628 views

Run4Victory: a large-scale race in support of soldiers will be held in Cherkasy

On April 6, the Run4Victory Half Marathon charity race will take place in Cherkasy. The collected funds will go to support the 118th Separate Brigade of the TRO and local military units.

Society • March 12, 05:04 PM • 22843 views

Volyn entrepreneur suspected of embezzling UAH 1.2 million on installation of gas meters

The director of a private enterprise in Lutsk was served a notice of suspicion of misappropriation of UAH 1. 2 million. The funds were received for allegedly installing household gas meters that were not actually installed in full.

Crimes and emergencies • January 19, 07:25 PM • 26832 views

Resisted the police and struck: a resident of Lutsk received suspicion for a drunken incident on New Year's Eve

In Lutsk, a man violated the curfew and refused to show his documents to the police. The detainee resisted law enforcement officers and struck them, for which he faces up to 5 years in prison.

Crimes and emergencies • January 2, 01:15 PM • 24794 views

Explosions were heard in Lutsk: air defense works

In Lutsk, at about 11:00, local residents heard the sounds of explosions. According to the Mayor Igor Polishchuk, this is due to the work of the air defense forces after the detection of an enemy UAV.

War • December 1, 09:04 AM • 22279 views

In Lutsk promise to restore light until 20:00: What is known about the situation in the city

The mayor of Lutsk announced plans to restore electricity supply and the work of Public Utilities after the missile strike. Boiler houses, a water utility are operating in the city, and trolleybus traffic has been partially restored.

Society • November 28, 04:47 PM • 21460 views

Massive attack: the enemy attacks the west of the country

Rockets were recorded in the direction of Ternopil, Lviv, Lutsk, Vinnytsia, Khmelnitsky.

War • November 28, 06:36 AM • 21415 views

The enemy attacked Volhynia: explosions were heard in Lutsk

During a massive enemy strike on November 28, arrivals were recorded in the Volyn region. In Lutsk, explosions were heard and emergency power outages were introduced.

Society • November 28, 06:12 AM • 15527 views

The first recruiting center was opened in Volyn

A recruitment center has been opened in Lutsk, where civilian recruiters help people choose a position in the army. More than 10,000 vacancies are available, including lawyers, accountants, UAV operators, and other specialists.

Society • October 17, 02:50 PM • 16040 views

A fatal accident involving a TCR serviceman occurred in Volyn: he was suspended from duty

A fatal accident involving a representative of the TCC occurred in Lutsk district, and the military officer was suspended from duty pending an internal investigation and establishment of all causes and circumstances.

Society • October 16, 11:01 AM • 12767 views

Searches were conducted in Volyn in MSEC, MEC and TCC: a scheme to evade mobilization for more than 9 thousand dollars was exposed

Two residents of Lutsk were served a notice of suspicion of creating a scheme to produce documents to avoid mobilization. Twenty searches were conducted, currency and evidence were seized, and the involvement of other persons is being checked.

War • October 16, 10:36 AM • 13416 views

Duda on raising the “Volyn issue” in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU: blocking accession is “in line with Putin's policy”

Polish President Andrzej Duda reacted to the statement of the Minister of Defense regarding the mention of the “Volyn issue” in the context of Ukraine's accession to the EU. Duda emphasized that such actions are in line with Putin's policy.

Politics • September 24, 10:39 AM • 14355 views

A 22-year-old man who refused to provide documents to the TCR and the police was detained in Lutsk: the investigation was taken over by the SBI

The 22-year-old resident of Lutsk refused to provide documents to the police and the TCC and tried to escape. Administrative reports were drawn up against him, and the SBI is investigating possible abuse of power by a law enforcement officer.

Society • September 18, 08:49 PM • 64272 views

Rescuers rescue a little girl from a trap in Volyn region

In Lutsk, rescuers used special equipment to free a child whose leg was stuck between the wooden structures of a bench.

Society • August 8, 08:10 PM • 28411 views

Kyiv will become a little warmer: weather forecast for August 8

On August 8, Kyiv is expected to have comfortable weather without precipitation, up to +26°. Across Ukraine, the temperature will range from +25° to +32°, with partly cloudy skies and light rains possible in most regions.

Kyiv • August 8, 04:15 AM • 70870 views

In Lutsk, a man threatened patrol policemen and employees of the TCC and JV with a gun: what is known

A 39-year-old local resident threatened patrol policemen and employees of the TCC and JV in Lutsk with a gun. After he escaped, he was detained on Molodi Avenue, and criminal proceedings were initiated under Article 345 of the Criminal Code.

Society • August 1, 01:24 PM • 15317 views

In Lutsk, two children fell out of a window while their mother was in the store

In Lutsk, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy fell out of a second-floor window when their mother went to the store. The children are currently in hospital, and the police are investigating the incident.

Crimes and emergencies • July 23, 01:59 PM • 16898 views

Man detonates grenade in Kyiv yard: law enforcement detains suspect

On July 16, a 26-year-old Kyiv resident detonated a grenade in a residential area, damaging a car and apartment windows, but no one was injured. Law enforcement officers have already detained the man and charged him with hooliganism and illegal handling of ammunition.

Crimes and emergencies • July 17, 04:34 PM • 17225 views

Threw a grenade at people in Lutsk: court arrests military man

A serviceman suspected of throwing a grenade at people from a car window on Kovelska Street in Lutsk was taken into custody without bail.

Crimes and emergencies • July 10, 10:34 AM • 14849 views

A man who threw a grenade at people from a car window is detained in Lutsk

A 35-year-old man in Lutsk was detained for throwing a grenade from a car window on July 7, injuring 5 people.

Society • July 8, 09:09 AM • 15171 views

Heavy rain and large hail: bad weather reported in Volyn

Heavy rain and large hail reportedly fell in the Volyn region, according to social media.

Society • July 1, 01:42 PM • 17575 views

In the Lutsk district due to the Russia's night attack there were fires, they were extinguished - State Emergency Service

During enemy shelling in Volhynia last night, an outbuilding and a residential building in the Lutsk district caught fire, but the fires were extinguished, no one was injured, and nearby buildings were saved.

War • June 22, 06:21 AM • 29530 views

Explosions occurred in Lutsk and Vinnytsia region

Explosions were reported in the cities of Lutsk and the Vinnytsia region of Ukraine.

War • June 22, 01:54 AM • 38452 views

In Lutsk, employees of the shopping center were attacked with a gas canister: what is known

In Lutsk, employees of the shopping center were attacked with a gas canister.

Crimes and emergencies • June 21, 09:48 AM • 16547 views

An 18-year-old boy died on a river in Lutsk while riding a board and disappeared into the water

Rescuers have found the body of an 18-year-old man who disappeared while rowing on the Styr River in Lutsk.

Crimes and emergencies • June 18, 06:06 AM • 14902 views

In Lutsk, a man accidentally detonated a grenade at the Post Office – mass media

In Lutsk, a man accidentally set off a pyrotechnic imitation grenade at the Novaya Pochta post office, but none of the employees were injured.

Society • June 9, 01:17 PM • 39038 views