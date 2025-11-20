Not Kyiv and not Bukovel: where in Ukraine are the most expensive houses sold?

Despite the war, the luxury real estate market in Ukraine is not stopping. OLX Real Estate analyzed where the most expensive houses in Ukraine are located and how much they cost, UNN reports.

Details

According to OLX Real Estate, among all settlements in Ukraine, the most expensive houses are sold in villages in the Kyiv region. The highest median value is in the village of Plyuty, where buying a private house costs an average of UAH 47.5 million. Other villages with high prices include Kozyn (UAH 39.6 million), Lebedivka (UAH 31.3 million), Lisnyky (UAH 25 million), Kozyntsi (UAH 20.5 million), Romankiv (UAH 17.6 million), Khodosivka (UAH 15.9 million), Moshchun (UAH 15.7 million), Kremenchysche (UAH 15.4 million), and Velyki Dmytrovychi (UAH 14.5 million).

Prices in cities and regions

Among regional centers, the most expensive houses are traditionally in Kyiv – the median price is UAH 9.6 million. This is followed by Lviv (UAH 7.5 million), Uzhhorod (UAH 7.1 million), Odesa (UAH 6.6 million), Ivano-Frankivsk (UAH 5.4 million), Chernivtsi (UAH 5.2 million), Lutsk and Ternopil (UAH 3.8 million), Rivne (UAH 3.7 million), Vinnytsia and Kharkiv (UAH 3.3 million). The lowest prices are in Chernihiv (UAH 1 million), Zaporizhzhia (UAH 1.2 million), and Mykolaiv (UAH 1.3 million).

The most expensive houses are concentrated in the Kyiv region (median price UAH 4.8 million), followed by Zakarpattia region (UAH 4.1 million), then Lviv (UAH 3.8 million), Ivano-Frankivsk (UAH 3.6 million), and Odesa (UAH 3.3 million). Lower median prices were recorded in Cherkasy (UAH 869 thousand), Mykolaiv (UAH 835 thousand), Sumy (UAH 697 thousand), Donetsk (UAH 538 thousand), and Chernihiv (UAH 420 thousand) regions.

In general, the further from the front, the higher the cost of private houses. Elite housing is concentrated mainly in the Kyiv region and western regions of Ukraine.

Recall

OLX Real Estate analyzed the annual dynamics of median apartment prices in major cities of Ukraine. The largest increase was recorded in Kharkiv, where two-room apartments rose in price by 24%.