We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15877 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29036 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64948 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214041 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122739 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310868 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213775 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244244 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255116 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132029 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214034 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391991 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254404 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310867 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3176 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14317 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45558 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Rivne

News by theme

In Kyiv, fraudsters who called themselves "agribusinessmen" will be tried for swindling 29 million hryvnias from banks

In Kyiv, fraudsters who posed as agribusinessmen will be brought to justice for seizing 29 million hryvnias of bank funds. The perpetrators tried to obtain another 60 million hryvnias using forged documents.

Kyiv • April 2, 04:33 PM • 25840 views

In April, water in the Rivne region will be supplied with reduced pressure at certain hours: the reason

In April, Rivneoblvodokanal will supply water with reduced pressure during peak electricity tariff hours and at night. This is due to the difficult financial situation of the enterprise due to low tariffs.

Society • March 31, 10:23 AM • 31779 views

Employees of the UOC-MP organized the underground production of wine: detectives of the BEB seized almost 20,000 liters of alcohol

Employees of the UOC-MP organized the underground production of wine. Almost 20,000 liters of counterfeit alcohol worth UAH 1.8 million were seized.

Society • March 25, 01:23 PM • 15478 views

The heating season is ending in Ukraine: what is the situation in different regions

Due to the warming in Lviv and Rivne, heat is supplied only at night. In the frontline regions, the heating season is under threat due to hostilities and shelling.

Society • March 21, 02:50 PM • 28429 views

An explosion occurred in the center of Rivne: two people were injured

An explosion occurred in a car in the center of Rivne during the day. Preliminarily, an improvised explosive device detonated, injuring the driver and passenger.

War • March 20, 04:58 PM • 131899 views

The incidence of acute respiratory infections is falling, but the epidemic threshold is still exceeded at a high level in 5 regions - Ministry of Health

In a week, 261,000 Ukrainians fell ill with acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19. Most cases were recorded in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.

Society • March 13, 09:00 AM • 16841 views

In Rivne region, a tractor fell through the ice, the driver died.

In the village of Bile in the Varash district, a "Cherry" tractor fell through the ice of a lake, and the driver died. The 48-year-old man was attempted to be rescued by fellow villagers, but medics pronounced him dead.

Society • March 3, 09:47 PM • 45102 views

Scandal at a school in Rivne region: a teacher abused students

In a school in the Berezivska community of Sarny district, a teacher used physical force and psychological violence against students, which was caught on video. The police and the educational ombudsman launched an investigation into the incident.

Society • February 21, 02:46 PM • 27318 views

A man “mined” a shopping center in Rivne region because of dissatisfaction with the actions of its employees

A 53-year-old resident of the village of Hubkiv reported that the Bereznovsky shopping center was bombed because he was dissatisfied with the actions of his employees. The police and special services checked the building, found no explosives, and detained the attacker.

Crimes and emergencies • February 17, 04:57 PM • 35390 views

In Rivne region, men attacked the military of the CCC: the police are looking for them

In the Rivne region, a group of people attacked TCC servicemen during a document check, inflicting bodily harm on them. The attackers face up to 15 years in prison under several articles of the Criminal Code.

Crimes and emergencies • February 11, 06:35 PM • 57053 views

TCC instructor detained in Zakarpattia region: he helped soldiers returned from the NW Ukraine to escape again

A TCC instructor was detained in Zakarpattia region who helped the military escape for $3-5 thousand. During the searches, $36 thousand, 5 gold bars and other evidence of criminal activity were seized.

War • February 10, 04:21 PM • 30985 views

Fatal accident on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway: an intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck

A Mercedes-Benz intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck in Poltava Oblast, killing a passenger. Two other people were injured and the driver of the minibus was detained.

Crimes and emergencies • February 8, 02:11 PM • 39156 views

Tanker truck with hazardous cargo overturned in Rivne region, no threat of chemical contamination - SES

A MAN tank truck carrying mineral fertilizers overturned near the village of Karpilovka. Rescuers confirmed that there was no leakage or chemical contamination, and the driver was handed over to doctors.

Society • February 8, 11:05 AM • 29160 views

Woman dies of flu complications in Rivne region

A 62-year-old woman from Varas district died of complications of influenza A in the infectious diseases department. The patient had cancer and had not been vaccinated.

Society • February 7, 06:24 PM • 27742 views

Security measures in military units and TCCs have been strengthened amid explosions - Land Forces Command

Security measures have been strengthened in military units and shopping centers following a series of bombings. Increased patrols, access control and video surveillance were introduced, and additional staff briefings were held.

War • February 7, 12:28 PM • 27522 views

Russians blew up their agent to get rid of a witness: SBU on terrorist attack in Rivne shopping center

The SBU discloses details of the explosion in the Rivne shopping center, where a 21-year-old terrorist attacker was killed. Russians remotely blew up a recruited agent immediately after entering the building, wounding 8 soldiers.

War • February 5, 11:37 AM • 95792 views

Planned to kill many law enforcement officers and ordinary citizens: SBU details details of preparation of terrorist attack in Rivne

The SBU detained two young Russian agents while they were trying to plant explosives near the district police department in Rivne. The attackers planned to detonate the device remotely when many law enforcement officers were nearby.

War • February 3, 06:02 PM • 37837 views

They planned a sabotage in Rivne: SBU detained two terrorists

The SBU Office in Rivne region conducted a special operation to detain two terrorists. The operation took place after the explosion in the Rivne shopping center, which killed one person and injured six others.

War • February 3, 04:26 PM • 35781 views

An explosion occurs near the building of the RCC and JV in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovs'k region

An explosion of an unidentified object occurred near the RCC and JV building in Pavlohrad, injuring a man. Police are conducting investigations at the scene.

Crimes and emergencies • February 2, 06:01 PM • 32972 views

Residents of Lubny and Poltava are served suspicion notices of murder of military commander at gas station

A TCC serviceman was shot dead at a gas station in Pyriatyn and his assault rifle was stolen. Police detained two local residents who helped the mobilized man evade service.

Crimes and emergencies • February 2, 04:05 PM • 43532 views

Explosion in Rivne shopping center: one person killed, six others injured

An explosion occurred at the Rivne Territorial Recruitment Center, killing one person. Six other people were injured, and law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.

Society • February 1, 03:34 PM • 35236 views

Explosion on the territory of the shopping center in Rivne: there are probably victims

An explosion occurred on the territory of the regional territorial recruitment center on Hrabnyk Street in Rivne. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.

Crimes and emergencies • February 1, 03:07 PM • 61782 views

A shooting occurred in a Kyiv cafe during a conflict between two men

In the center of Kyiv, a conflict occurred in a cafe, during which an unknown person fired several shots from a traumatic weapon at a 68-year-old visitor. The victim was injured and hospitalized, his life is not in danger.

Kyiv • January 28, 03:58 PM • 38340 views

Driver ignored a request to stop traffic during a minute of silence: a driver was fined in Rivne

The driver of a Volkswagen Passat did not stop during the minute of silence for those killed in the war, ignoring the request of the traffic police. Law enforcement officers found the offender and fined him for driving while the gesture was prohibited.

Society • January 28, 02:23 PM • 28418 views

Driver to be tried for road accident at checkpoint in Rivne region that killed police officer

A 54-year-old resident of Kremenchuk, who drove a tanker truck into a checkpoint in September, will stand trial. As a result of the accident, police officer Serhiy Trum was killed, and two other people suffered moderate injuries.

Crimes and emergencies • January 27, 02:13 PM • 26078 views

In Rivne region, a Dacia driver hit a mother with a child in a wheelchair: the baby died in intensive care

On an unregulated pedestrian crossing, a Dacia driver hit a woman with a baby carriage while distracted by her phone. The one-month-old baby fell out of the stroller and died in the intensive care unit.

Crimes and emergencies • January 21, 07:56 PM • 52536 views

Teenager stabs classmate with a knife in Rivne lyceum: case opened

A 14-year-old student brought a knife to school and stabbed a classmate in the thigh during a demonstration. Initially, there were no complaints, but later the victim's mother turned to the police.

Society • January 19, 07:38 PM • 55252 views

Mass poisoning in Rivne lyceum: dozens of students fall ill, police investigate

At a lyceum in Rivne, 72 primary school students complained of digestive disorders. One child was hospitalized, and law enforcement and the sanitary and epidemiological station are investigating the incident.

Health • January 13, 06:20 PM • 33496 views

Every resolved bilateral issue is a blow to Moscow: Sibiga on the exhumation of victims of the Volyn tragedy

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister commented on the first decisions on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. He emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation with Poland and further implementation of the agreements.

Politics • January 10, 08:14 PM • 32946 views

In Rivne two children were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning

Two children born in 2016 and 2019 with carbon monoxide poisoning were hospitalized in Rivne Regional Hospital. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.

Society • December 28, 12:57 PM • 21992 views