In Kyiv, fraudsters who posed as agribusinessmen will be brought to justice for seizing 29 million hryvnias of bank funds. The perpetrators tried to obtain another 60 million hryvnias using forged documents.
In April, Rivneoblvodokanal will supply water with reduced pressure during peak electricity tariff hours and at night. This is due to the difficult financial situation of the enterprise due to low tariffs.
Employees of the UOC-MP organized the underground production of wine. Almost 20,000 liters of counterfeit alcohol worth UAH 1.8 million were seized.
Due to the warming in Lviv and Rivne, heat is supplied only at night. In the frontline regions, the heating season is under threat due to hostilities and shelling.
An explosion occurred in a car in the center of Rivne during the day. Preliminarily, an improvised explosive device detonated, injuring the driver and passenger.
In a week, 261,000 Ukrainians fell ill with acute respiratory infections, influenza and COVID-19. Most cases were recorded in Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Rivne, Poltava and Cherkasy regions.
In the village of Bile in the Varash district, a "Cherry" tractor fell through the ice of a lake, and the driver died. The 48-year-old man was attempted to be rescued by fellow villagers, but medics pronounced him dead.
In a school in the Berezivska community of Sarny district, a teacher used physical force and psychological violence against students, which was caught on video. The police and the educational ombudsman launched an investigation into the incident.
A 53-year-old resident of the village of Hubkiv reported that the Bereznovsky shopping center was bombed because he was dissatisfied with the actions of his employees. The police and special services checked the building, found no explosives, and detained the attacker.
In the Rivne region, a group of people attacked TCC servicemen during a document check, inflicting bodily harm on them. The attackers face up to 15 years in prison under several articles of the Criminal Code.
A TCC instructor was detained in Zakarpattia region who helped the military escape for $3-5 thousand. During the searches, $36 thousand, 5 gold bars and other evidence of criminal activity were seized.
A Mercedes-Benz intercity minibus collided with a KRAZ truck in Poltava Oblast, killing a passenger. Two other people were injured and the driver of the minibus was detained.
A MAN tank truck carrying mineral fertilizers overturned near the village of Karpilovka. Rescuers confirmed that there was no leakage or chemical contamination, and the driver was handed over to doctors.
A 62-year-old woman from Varas district died of complications of influenza A in the infectious diseases department. The patient had cancer and had not been vaccinated.
Security measures have been strengthened in military units and shopping centers following a series of bombings. Increased patrols, access control and video surveillance were introduced, and additional staff briefings were held.
The SBU discloses details of the explosion in the Rivne shopping center, where a 21-year-old terrorist attacker was killed. Russians remotely blew up a recruited agent immediately after entering the building, wounding 8 soldiers.
The SBU detained two young Russian agents while they were trying to plant explosives near the district police department in Rivne. The attackers planned to detonate the device remotely when many law enforcement officers were nearby.
The SBU Office in Rivne region conducted a special operation to detain two terrorists. The operation took place after the explosion in the Rivne shopping center, which killed one person and injured six others.
An explosion of an unidentified object occurred near the RCC and JV building in Pavlohrad, injuring a man. Police are conducting investigations at the scene.
A TCC serviceman was shot dead at a gas station in Pyriatyn and his assault rifle was stolen. Police detained two local residents who helped the mobilized man evade service.
An explosion occurred at the Rivne Territorial Recruitment Center, killing one person. Six other people were injured, and law enforcement and emergency services are working at the scene.
An explosion occurred on the territory of the regional territorial recruitment center on Hrabnyk Street in Rivne. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
In the center of Kyiv, a conflict occurred in a cafe, during which an unknown person fired several shots from a traumatic weapon at a 68-year-old visitor. The victim was injured and hospitalized, his life is not in danger.
The driver of a Volkswagen Passat did not stop during the minute of silence for those killed in the war, ignoring the request of the traffic police. Law enforcement officers found the offender and fined him for driving while the gesture was prohibited.
A 54-year-old resident of Kremenchuk, who drove a tanker truck into a checkpoint in September, will stand trial. As a result of the accident, police officer Serhiy Trum was killed, and two other people suffered moderate injuries.
On an unregulated pedestrian crossing, a Dacia driver hit a woman with a baby carriage while distracted by her phone. The one-month-old baby fell out of the stroller and died in the intensive care unit.
A 14-year-old student brought a knife to school and stabbed a classmate in the thigh during a demonstration. Initially, there were no complaints, but later the victim's mother turned to the police.
At a lyceum in Rivne, 72 primary school students complained of digestive disorders. One child was hospitalized, and law enforcement and the sanitary and epidemiological station are investigating the incident.
The Ukrainian Foreign Minister commented on the first decisions on the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy. He emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation with Poland and further implementation of the agreements.
Two children born in 2016 and 2019 with carbon monoxide poisoning were hospitalized in Rivne Regional Hospital. The circumstances of the incident are currently under investigation.