Forced subordinates to build him a private house: a military unit commander exposed in Rivne

In Rivne, a military unit commander involved three servicemen in the construction of his house, illegally using over 1.3 million hryvnias from the state budget for this purpose. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, for more than a year and a half, the commander of one of the military units in Rivne involved three servicemen (two drivers and an electrician) in the construction of his own home in Zolochiv district, Lviv region. Meanwhile, in the documents, he stated that they were allegedly in the unit and performing combat missions.

For this, the servicemen received additional payments in addition to their monetary allowance. Moreover, for such "service," they were repeatedly awarded certificates of honor.

As a result, over 1.3 million hryvnias were illegally paid from the state budget.

During the search, law enforcement officers confirmed the fact of the crime, as two servicemen who were performing work at that time were found at the construction site. Along with this, mobile phones, bank cards, land documents, construction invoices, and other material evidence were seized. - the message says.

Under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Western region, the serviceman was notified of suspicion of abuse of power and official authority, which caused grave consequences, committed under martial law by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 5 of Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). At the request of the prosecutors, he was remanded in custody with the right to post bail.

The sanction of the imputed article provides for punishment in the form of up to 12 years of imprisonment.