Bright goals and a dramatic draw: a review of the 4th round of the Betking Extra League

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

The fourth round of the Futsal Extra League brought fans many goals and exciting play. The central match of the round between Kyiv Futsal and Athletic Futsal ended in a tense 1-1 draw.

Bright goals and a dramatic draw: a review of the 4th round of the Betking Extra League

The title partner of the prestigious futsal competition "Extra-League", which unites the best teams of Ukraine to fight for the championship title, is the licensed bookmaker betking, which is part of the King Group.

Avalon (Brovary) – Lyubart (Lutsk) 4:1

Teams from the bottom of the table met in Brovary, but the match was a tough one. For Avalon (Brovary) it was a chance to get the first victory of the season, and the hosts took it.

At the beginning of the game, Stetsenko opened the score after a rebound, and then Prokopchuk doubled the lead — 2:0. Lyubart narrowed the gap thanks to a 10-meter shot from Hladun, but Syrotenko's sending off became a turning point. Avalon converted the majority — Hural brought the score to 3:1.

In the second half, the Lutsk team tried to come back, but the hosts played confidently. Huryeyev put an end to it, technically lobbing the goalkeeper — 4:1.

The first three points of the season for Avalon (Brovary) — a deserved and emotional victory.

Kardinal-Avangard (Rivne) – Sokil (Khmelnytskyi) 2:2

The match between Kardinal-Avangard and Sokil turned out to be extremely tense and spectacular. Both teams showed a high level of play, struggle and tactics.

The hosts opened the score first — Kravchuk finished a cross from the flank. But 43 seconds before the break, the Khmelnytskyi team equalized — Danyliuk converted a combination after a set piece, 1:1.

At the start of the second half, Skybchyk from a sharp angle again put the Rivne team ahead, but "Sokil" did not give up. After a ricochet from Khamdanov, the ball was again in the net — 2:2.

A tense draw that left only neutral fans satisfied.

HIT (Kyiv) – Furnitura (Kolomyia) 6:0

HIT confidently confirmed its favorite status, controlling the game from start to finish. Smetanenko opened the scoring with a touch shot, Pedyash doubled the lead with an individual run. Then Blashchuk's own goal after Melnyk's shot made the score 3:0. Cherniavskyi took advantage of the goalkeeper's mistake, and Zhuk and Sahaidachnyi brought the score to a rout — 6:0. A confident victory for HIT at CSKA.

Sukha Balka (Zhovti Vody) – Uragan (Ivano-Frankivsk) 4:1

Sukha Balka started powerfully and decided the fate of the match before the break. Kovalyov opened the scoring, and Nizhnyk scored a brace, taking advantage of the opponent's mistakes — 3:0. After a risky game with the fifth field player, Uragan conceded the fourth — scored by Lehendzevych. At the end, Shoturma scored a consolation goal, but Sukha Balka deservedly celebrates the victory — 4:1.

Kyiv Futsal – Athletic Futsal 1:1

A tense and even match between teams vying for high positions. Athletic took the lead first after a precise shot by Nahornyi. Kyiv Futsal responded with active pressing and took advantage of a goalkeeper's mistake — Masevych equalized. Both teams had chances to snatch a victory, but the final whistle recorded a fighting draw — 1:1.

Announcement of Round 5 of betking Extra-League 

Athletic Futsal – Avalon (Brovary)

Athletic Futsal hosts Avalon (Brovary). In the last round, Athletic drew 1:1 with Kyiv Futsal, and Avalon won confidently against Lyubart (Lutsk) (4:1). Although Athletic is considered the favorite, the persistence of the Brovary team can make the match unpredictable. The difference in the standings is only 2 points.

Lyubart (Lutsk) – Sukha Balka (Zhovti Vody)

Sukha Balka demonstrates stable play and is the favorite of the match, but Lyubart is ready to fight at home. Both teams have 3 points each, so the intrigue remains.

Uragan (Ivano-Frankivsk) – Kardinal-Avangard (Rivne)

Kardinal-Avangard leads the championship and looks like the favorite, but Uragan is capable of putting up a fight on its home court. We expect a tense and spectacular match.

Furnitura (Kolomyia) – Kyiv Futsal

Kyiv Futsal is the favorite, but playing away and the support of local fans can complicate the task for the guests. Furnitura must play as carefully as possible to take advantage of their chances.

Tyre Expert (Odesa) – HIT Kyiv

The league leader HIT Kyiv meets an outsider. The Odesa team can put up a fight, but the Champions League team is in incredible shape and is unlikely to allow themselves to relax.

Let us remind you that the betking Extra-League takes place in two stages – the regular part, lasting 22 rounds, and the playoff stage – a series of up to 3 wins to advance. The champion and vice-champion get the right to represent Ukraine in the most prestigious club futsal competition – the UEFA Champions League. 

betking wishes the teams a successful performance, and all futsal fans — bright emotions while watching the match!

Addition 

Participation in gambling can cause gambling addiction. Follow the rules (principles) of responsible gaming.

Lilia Podolyak

