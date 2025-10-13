$41.600.10
Zelenskyy: additional helicopter groups will be formed to protect against drones
Trump to host Zelensky in Washington on October 17 – FT
The expert explained when ketamine therapy can be considered and whether it is used in Ukraine.Photo
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
More than just a game: Pavlo Zhurylo and Betking Foundation held a charity match in Irpin

Kyiv

A charity match was held in Irpin, where 50 children aged 7-12 played against FC Kudrivka players. The event was organized by Betking Foundation founder Pavlo Zhurylo to give children positive emotions and support.

More than just a game: Pavlo Zhurylo and Betking Foundation held a charity match in Irpin

In the heart of Irpin, at the stadium of the NUBiP professional college, a charity match took place where 50 children aged 7-12 challenged a professional team of football players. This unconventional format became the highlight of the third charity event "Day with the King's Team," organized by Betking Foundation founder Pavlo Zhurylo, with the support of FC "Kudrivka."

Football as therapy

The stadium of the NUBiP professional college transformed into an arena of incredible emotions and unexpected talents. From the very first minutes of the game, it became clear: this was not just a football match, but a true therapy of joy. The children, dressed in symbolic jerseys, eagerly tried to outplay experienced athletes and felt like stars of big-time sports. The match, where 50 children faced 11 players from FC "Kudrivka," became a real show, filled with laughter, emotions, and the incredible energy of the stands. Not only excitement but also team spirit, sincere joy, and belief in one's own strength reigned on the field.

Children's smiles —  an investment in Ukraine's future

Pavlo Zhurylo, founder of Betking Foundation, supported the young participants and emphasized: "We are not just playing football. We are creating a space where children feel: they are not alone, they are worthy of success. Such projects are an investment in the future, in confidence, socialization, and belief in one's own strength. Every child should know: there are always people nearby who believe in them."

The organizers emphasize: football is a tool for change, an opportunity to learn to work in a team and feel support. The charity event "Day with the King's Team" not only gives children a holiday but also helps lay the foundation for their development, independence, and confidence that great victories begin with small steps. 

Unity through sport

FC "Kudrivka" President Roman Solodarenko noted: "Today's match showed that football inspires not only on the field but also in everyday life. Thanks to the Betking Foundation's initiative, children felt part of a large football family and found new friends. Our professional players didn't just play — they helped children believe in themselves."

After the final whistle, the celebration continued: the children received gifts, autographs from the footballers, took memorable photos, shared their impressions, and enjoyed a delicious lunch.

Project "Day with the King's Team"

The social project "Day with the King's Team," initiated by Pavlo Zhurylo and Betking Foundation, has already united over 150 children in Rivne, Oleksandriia, and Irpin. Displaced children and children whose parents are defending Ukraine at the front participated in the events.

The goal of the initiative is to give children new emotions, support, team spirit, and inspiration from professional athletes. 

The "Day with the King's Team" project is part of a large-scale social program to support children affected by the war and demonstrates the importance of combining the efforts of business and sports to support those who need care most.

About Betking Foundation

The Betking Foundation, founded by Pavlo Zhurylo and part of King Group, transforms social initiatives into real opportunities for children and youth. The foundation pays special attention to displaced children and those who have lost relatives due to the war, helping them through sports, education, and psychological support. The Betking Foundation invests resources in creating a healthy and safe environment for children, helping them develop team spirit, acquire new knowledge, and restore emotional balance. The foundation's social mission is to create opportunities for the harmonious development and social adaptation of the younger generation.

Lilia Podolyak

