Alexandria

"Bukovyna", "Shakhtar", "Dynamo" and "Polissya" made it to the 1/2 of the Ukrainian Cup. The draw for the semi-finals will take place on April 3, the basic day for the matches is April 23.
In Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region, air defense forces destroyed two enemy drones. According to Raikovych, the incident occurred at night and had no consequences.
Loud explosions were heard in the Oleksandriya community of Kirovohrad region during an air raid. According to preliminary data, the defense forces were working, and there were no casualties.
In Kirovohrad region, a woman was sentenced to 6 years in prison for setting fire to the car of a National Guard soldier. She received the task through the Telegram community and was to receive UAH 10 thousand for the arson.
In Oleksandrivsk district of Kirovohrad region, an enemy drone attack damaged windows in several buildings, no one was injured.
In Kirovohrad region, experts inspected about 60 yards and received the same number of complaints from residents after the Russian missile attack on the community of Svitlovodsk.
The head of Kirovohrad RSA, Andriy Raykovych, said that specialists are inspecting the damage caused by enemy rocket fire in the Oleksandriya district, power engineers will repair the damaged lines, and calls for economical electricity consumption due to the difficult situation in the Ukrainian power grid.
In Kirovohrad region, the commission began assessing the damage to residential buildings and outbuildings after hostile shelling in Oleksandriya district. 6 buildings have been identified so far, and experts are advising residents on how to apply for compensation.
In the sky over the Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region, air defense was practiced. The Russian attack caused damage to residential buildings and outbuildings.
Due to significant damage to Ukraine's power grid caused by Russian missile attacks, emergency power outage schedules have been urgently introduced in the city of Oleksandria, Kirovohrad region.
Drone debris damaged a building and a car in the Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region, breaking windows.
A hostile drone attack in the Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region damaged private industrial facilities and residential buildings, causing a blast wave that smashed windows and damaged roofs.
A 29-year-old firefighter died while extinguishing a fire in a workshop in the village of Vlasivka, Oleksandriya district, Kirovohrad region of Ukraine.