Alexandria

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15353 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27887 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64443 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213297 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122353 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391589 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310452 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213681 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244189 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255080 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131421 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213290 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391585 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254114 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310447 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2852 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13887 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45047 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72023 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57128 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Alexandria

News by theme

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Bukovyna", "Shakhtar", "Dynamo" and "Polissya" made it to the 1/2 of the Ukrainian Cup. The draw for the semi-finals will take place on April 3, the basic day for the matches is April 23.

Sports • April 2, 06:52 PM • 108713 views

Two enemy drones shot down in Kirovohrad region

In Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region, air defense forces destroyed two enemy drones. According to Raikovych, the incident occurred at night and had no consequences.

War • October 15, 06:18 AM • 15204 views

Explosions in Kirovohrad region: preliminary, defense forces were involved

Loud explosions were heard in the Oleksandriya community of Kirovohrad region during an air raid. According to preliminary data, the defense forces were working, and there were no casualties.

Society • October 14, 08:12 PM • 60300 views

Woman sentenced to 6 years in prison for burning down a military man's car on request

In Kirovohrad region, a woman was sentenced to 6 years in prison for setting fire to the car of a National Guard soldier. She received the task through the Telegram community and was to receive UAH 10 thousand for the arson.

War • October 9, 01:46 PM • 16205 views

Russian drone attack damages buildings in Kirovohrad region, no casualties

In Oleksandrivsk district of Kirovohrad region, an enemy drone attack damaged windows in several buildings, no one was injured.

War • June 19, 09:12 AM • 90718 views

Almost 60 yards have already been inspected in Kirovohrad region after the Russian missile strike

In Kirovohrad region, experts inspected about 60 yards and received the same number of complaints from residents after the Russian missile attack on the community of Svitlovodsk.

War • May 8, 12:14 PM • 21777 views

In Kirovohrad region, experts examine damage caused by Russian missile strike: consequences of the attack are shown

The head of Kirovohrad RSA, Andriy Raykovych, said that specialists are inspecting the damage caused by enemy rocket fire in the Oleksandriya district, power engineers will repair the damaged lines, and calls for economical electricity consumption due to the difficult situation in the Ukrainian power grid.

War • May 8, 11:00 AM • 88842 views

In Kirovohrad region houses damaged after enemy attack the day before - RMA

In Kirovohrad region, the commission began assessing the damage to residential buildings and outbuildings after hostile shelling in Oleksandriya district. 6 buildings have been identified so far, and experts are advising residents on how to apply for compensation.

Society • April 11, 09:53 AM • 26307 views

Air defense was working in Kirovohrad region - Raykovych

In the sky over the Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region, air defense was practiced. The Russian attack caused damage to residential buildings and outbuildings.

War • April 10, 06:40 PM • 106903 views

Emergency power outage schedules introduced in Oleksandria, Kirovohrad region

Due to significant damage to Ukraine's power grid caused by Russian missile attacks, emergency power outage schedules have been urgently introduced in the city of Oleksandria, Kirovohrad region.

Society • March 29, 01:13 PM • 66096 views

In Kirovohrad region debris damaged the premises of an institution and a car during a Russian attack - RMA

Drone debris damaged a building and a car in the Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region, breaking windows.

War • March 29, 07:36 AM • 23688 views

Industrial facilities and buildings in Kirovohrad region damaged by enemy drones

A hostile drone attack in the Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region damaged private industrial facilities and residential buildings, causing a blast wave that smashed windows and damaged roofs.

War • March 18, 06:24 AM • 31309 views

A rescuer died while extinguishing a fire in a workshop in Kirovohrad region - SES

A 29-year-old firefighter died while extinguishing a fire in a workshop in the village of Vlasivka, Oleksandriya district, Kirovohrad region of Ukraine.

Society • February 15, 05:32 PM • 28935 views