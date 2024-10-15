Two enemy drones shot down in Kirovohrad region
Kyiv • UNN
In Oleksandriya district of Kirovohrad region, air defense forces destroyed two enemy drones. According to Raikovych, the incident occurred at night and had no consequences.
Air defense forces destroyed two enemy drones in Kirovohrad region at night, and it is now known that the Russian attack was without consequences, the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raykovych, said on Telegram on Tuesday, UNN reports.
Last night in Oleksandriya district, Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed two enemy drones. No casualties so far
