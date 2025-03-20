The EU, at the level of 26 leaders, adopted a statement on Ukraine amid Hungary's opposition: what's in the conclusions

The European Council confirmed its support for Ukraine, among other things emphasizing the importance of peace through strength, calling on Russia to demonstrate real political will to end the war, mentioning the possibility of increasing pressure on Russia, and supporting the Special Tribunal to consider crimes of aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe, writes UNN.

Details

Here are the conclusions of the European Council on Ukraine:

"1. The European Council held an exchange of views with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

2. The European Council discussed recent events regarding Ukraine. The text set out in document EUCO 11/25 was firmly supported by the 26 heads of state and government.

3. The European Council will return to this issue at its next meeting," the EU conclusions state.

Here is the statement the European Council (EUCO 11/25) made following the discussion at the EU summit on March 20 regarding Ukraine:

"1. Recalling its previous conclusions, the European Council reaffirms its unwavering and unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. The European Union adheres to its 'peace through strength' approach, which requires that Ukraine be in the strongest possible position, having its own strong military and defense capabilities as an important component. In accordance with this approach, the European Union remains committed, in coordination with like-minded partners and allies, to provide further comprehensive support to Ukraine and its people as it exercises its inherent right to self-defense against Russia's aggressive war.

2. The European Council reiterates its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law and welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving such a peace. It recalls the principles it set out on March 6, 2025, which should guide peace talks.

3. The European Council welcomes the joint statement by Ukraine and the United States following their meeting in Saudi Arabia on March 11, 2025, including proposals for a ceasefire agreement, humanitarian efforts and the restoration of US intelligence and security assistance. The European Council calls on Russia to demonstrate real political will to end the war.

4. A reliable path to peace must include efforts to provide humanitarian assistance, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilians and the return of all Ukrainian children and other civilians who have been illegally deported and transferred to Russia and Belarus.

5. The European Union remains ready to increase pressure on Russia, including through further sanctions and the strengthening of the implementation of existing measures, including further means and measures to counter their circumvention, in order to weaken its ability to continue to wage aggressive war. In accordance with EU law, Russian assets must remain frozen until Russia ends its aggression against Ukraine and compensates it for the damage caused by this war.

6. The European Union and its member states will contribute to the peace process and help ensure a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, which is in the interests of both Ukraine and Europe as a whole.

7. A comprehensive peace agreement that respects the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be accompanied by reliable and trustworthy security guarantees for Ukraine to deter future Russian aggression. The European Council welcomes the efforts launched in this direction together with like-minded partners and NATO partners. The European Union and member states are ready to contribute to providing security guarantees, in particular by supporting Ukraine's ability to effectively defend itself, based on their respective competences and capabilities, in accordance with international law.

8. The European Union will continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support. The European Council calls on the European Commission to quickly take all necessary measures for pre-financing within the Ukraine Facility and the G7 ERA initiative. It urges the European Commission and the member states to use all opportunities within the Ukraine Facility to increase financial support to Ukraine.

9. The European Council recalls the initiatives to strengthen EU military support for Ukraine, including the High Representative's initiative to coordinate the strengthening of support from member states and other participating states on a voluntary basis, in particular regarding artillery ammunition and large-caliber rockets, as well as the military needs component of the G7 ERA initiative. It calls on the member states to urgently step up efforts to address Ukraine's urgent military and defense needs.

10. All military support, as well as security guarantees for Ukraine, will be provided with full respect for the security and defense policies of certain member states and taking into account the security and defense interests of all member states.

11. The European Council reaffirms the EU's firm commitment to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. In this context, the progress made in establishing the Special Tribunal to consider crimes of aggression against Ukraine within the Council of Europe is an important step.

12. The European Union continues to support the reconstruction, recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine in coordination with international partners. The Ukraine Recovery Conference in July 2025, which will be hosted by Italy, will be important in this context.

13. The European Council reiterates the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny on the basis of the UN Charter and international law. The European Union will increase support for Ukraine's reform efforts on its path to EU membership. The European Council emphasizes the importance of progress in the negotiation process in accordance with a merit-based approach, opening clusters when the conditions are met, starting with the basic cluster as soon as possible.

14. The European Council will return to this issue at its next meeting."

The demonstration of support was overshadowed by Hungary's refusal to sign the joint text, The Guardian notes.

Sky TG24 also reported that Hungary did not support the text, noting that the conclusions on Ukraine were adopted at the European Council by 26 leaders "without the consent of Hungary".