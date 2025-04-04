$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15996 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29254 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 65029 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214167 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122800 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310912 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244255 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255122 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132142 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214167 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392032 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254434 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310912 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3216 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14391 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45661 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72139 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57225 views
News by theme

Elon Musk sold the social network X to his company xAI for $33 billion

Elon Musk sold the social network X to xAI for $45 billion. The deal values X at $33 billion, less than Musk paid in 2022.

News of the World • March 29, 12:07 AM • 32343 views

Elon Musk demands that Steve Huffman from Reddit remove criticism of DOGE employees

Elon Musk asked the CEO of Reddit to remove posts criticizing DOGE employees. After that, the section about DOGE employees was removed, and the subreddit was blocked.

Technologies • March 28, 12:48 PM • 23680 views

Social network X blocked opposition accounts in Turkey

Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.

News of the World • March 24, 01:23 AM • 42001 views

NSDC's Cyber Defense Center on the cyber attack on X: Musk did not blame Ukraine, he mentioned a Ukrainian IP address

The head of the NSDC's Cyber Defense Center explained that Musk was only talking about a Ukrainian IP address, not about Ukraine's involvement in the attack. According to him, IP addresses can be easily spoofed, and this could have been done by the Russians.

Politics • March 11, 01:14 PM • 108071 views

Elon Musk links large-scale cyberattack on social network X to IP addresses from Ukraine

The owner of X (Twitter), Elon Musk, announced a large-scale cyberattack on the platform from IP addresses located in the region of Ukraine. The company is still unsure about the exact causes of the incident, but the platform has already resumed operations.

News of the World • March 10, 09:33 PM • 21319 views

Users report malfunctions in the operation of X

Users of the social network X (Twitter) have encountered technical issues.

Society • March 10, 10:10 AM • 14115 views

Musk to be questioned under oath in Twitter acquisition case

Billionaire Elon Musk will be questioned under oath on April 3 in Washington in the case of the Twitter purchase in 2022. Investors accuse him of intentionally lowering the company's stock value before the acquisition for $44 billion.

News of the World • March 8, 08:36 AM • 20994 views

In Britain, the only permanent statue of Paddington has been stolen and damaged.

In the city of Newbury, vandals stole and smashed in half the statue of Paddington Bear, which was installed in October 2024. The police have arrested two 22-year-old suspects and plan to restore the damaged sculpture.

UNN Lite • March 3, 04:18 PM • 138976 views

Musk compares war in Ukraine to a tram in provocative cartoon

Elon Musk published a cartoon with Zelensky comparing the situation in Ukraine to a tram that can be stopped. The billionaire hints at Ukraine's rejection of certain guarantees.

War • March 3, 05:01 AM • 177121 views

The White House is losing confidence in the possibility of ending the war in Ukraine

The Trump administration expresses doubts about its ability to force Russia and Ukraine to end the war after an emotional conversation with Zelenskiy. European officials try to salvage the situation after failed talks in the White House.

War • March 1, 02:39 AM • 42158 views

Kanye West realized after "reflection" that he is "not a Nazi"

Rapper Kanye West said he is “not a Nazi” after a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media. He had previously published controversial posts and sold swastika T-shirts on his website.

News of the World • February 20, 02:50 PM • 125264 views

Wall Street banks are ready to get rid of $3 billion of Musk's loans issued to buy Twitter

Leading Wall Street banks are planning to sell $3 billion worth of loans issued to Elon Musk to buy Twitter in 2022. The sale will take place a week after the successful sale of $5.5 billion of debt led by Morgan Stanley.

News of the World • February 13, 09:41 AM • 53863 views

Musk offers to buy OpenAI for a record $97.4 billion: what's going on

Elon Musk and a group of investors made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97. 4 billion. Sam Altman responded to the offer with a sarcastic response about the possibility of acquiring Twitter.

News of the World • February 11, 03:25 AM • 31983 views

Elon Musk says he does not intend to buy TikTok

During a conference in Germany, Elon Musk said that he has no plans to buy TikTok and has no plans for this platform. The billionaire emphasized that he does not use TikTok himself, and Twitter was an exception in his approach to creating companies.

News of the World • February 8, 10:21 PM • 32625 views

Germany's Foreign Minister: Europe keeps its doors open for a democratic and free Belarus

German Foreign Minister Burbock expressed support for the Belarusian opposition on Lukashenka's “election day. ” She called for the release of political prisoners and emphasized the EU's openness to a free Belarus.

News of the World • January 26, 10:04 PM • 31675 views

Wall Street banks are preparing to sell multibillion-dollar debts to Musk's social network - WSJ

Banks plan to sell most of the debt assets of X (formerly Twitter) at 90-95 cents per dollar. The sale of $3 billion of debt is an attempt to minimize losses from the $44 billion deal with Musk.

Economy • January 25, 11:21 AM • 49071 views

SEC files lawsuit against Musk for concealing purchase of Twitter shares

The SEC accuses Musk of securities fraud for failing to disclose the acquisition of a 5% stake in Twitter in 2022. The regulator claims that this allowed the billionaire to save at least $150 million.

News of the World • January 15, 06:58 AM • 26211 views

Zuckerberg wants to restore freedom of speech on Facebook and Instagram: what will change

Mark Zuckerberg has announced large-scale changes in content moderation on Meta platforms. The company is abandoning fact-checking services and introducing a “community notes” system to expand freedom of speech.

Politics • January 7, 09:45 PM • 40788 views

Scholz calls allegations of meeting with Putin “deeply dishonest”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denies a statement by a CDU deputy about a planned meeting with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD demands a public apology from Roderich Kiesewetter for spreading false information.

News of the World • January 5, 05:27 PM • 28151 views

He decided that he could not risk being away: Musk settles in a cottage near Trump's residence

Elon Musk rents a Banyan cottage near Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The world's richest man moved in on Election Day and is trying to influence the future president's decisions.

News of the World • December 31, 08:44 AM • 25296 views

“What many of us feel": Macquarie Dictionary recognizes ‘enshittification’ as the word of the year

The Macquarie Dictionary has chosen the term “enshittification” as the word of the year for 2023, which describes the deterioration of service quality due to excessive commercialization. The term was coined by blogger Cory Doctorow in 2022.

News of the World • November 26, 11:29 AM • 102191 views

Elon Musk confirms that he limits the ability of X users to share external news

Elon Musk confirmed the restriction of visibility of posts with external links on social network X. The network's algorithm deliberately reduces the reach of posts with hyperlinks to keep users on the platform.

News of the World • November 26, 07:35 AM • 15775 views

Musk escapes punishment for missing SEC meeting due to rocket launch

A judge refuses to impose sanctions on Elon Musk for missing a meeting with the SEC to review the launch of a SpaceX rocket. Musk agreed to reimburse the regulator $2923 for airfare for lawyers.

News of the World • November 23, 12:08 PM • 19757 views

Pluto enters Aquarius for the first time in over 200 years: what it means

A once-in-a-two-century astrological event - Pluto has entered the constellation Aquarius. Astrologers predict a period of global transformation and new opportunities until 2043.

Society • November 20, 07:45 AM • 108159 views

Sandu strongly condemned the massive strikes of the Russian army on Ukraine

The President of Moldova condemned Russia's large-scale air strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russia fired about 120 missiles and 90 drones, and its air defense system destroyed more than 140 targets.

War • November 17, 10:20 AM • 56799 views

President of El Salvador is the first to congratulate Donald Trump

Nayib Buchele, President of El Salvador, congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in Pennsylvania in the 2024 presidential election. The victory in this state provides 19 electoral votes, which is key to the overall victory.

News of the World • November 6, 07:30 AM • 22797 views

Truth Social surpassed X in value: Trump's social network is worth more than $10 billion

The Truth Social social network owned by Donald Trump is now valued at more than Elon Musk's X. Shares of Trump Media &amp; Technology Group have quadrupled since September, reaching a valuation of $10 billion.

News of the World • October 30, 05:50 PM • 20317 views

Meta suspended accounts that tracked celebrities ' private jets

Meta blocked Instagram's Threads accounts that tracked the flights of Zuckerberg, Musk and other celebrities ' private jets. The company attributed this to a violation of its Privacy Policy and the risk of physical harm.

News of the World • October 22, 10:51 AM • 16433 views

Signatures are being collected in Latvia to ban the “X” platform (formerly Twitter)

Latvia has started collecting signatures to restrict or ban the activities of the X platform. The initiator calls for an assessment of the platform's relevance to Latvia's interests and for it to become an example for the EU in the fight against disinformation.

News of the World • October 13, 08:07 PM • 29498 views

Brazilian Supreme Court claims that Elon Musk's company X paid fines to the wrong bank

The Brazilian Supreme Court stated that X paid fines to the wrong bank, which postponed the decision to resume the platform's operation. The company claims that it paid $5.24 million in fines correctly.

News from social networks • October 5, 11:58 PM • 32721 views