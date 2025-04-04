Elon Musk sold the social network X to xAI for $45 billion. The deal values X at $33 billion, less than Musk paid in 2022.
Elon Musk asked the CEO of Reddit to remove posts criticizing DOGE employees. After that, the section about DOGE employees was removed, and the subreddit was blocked.
Elon Musk's social network X has suspended opposition accounts in Turkey due to mass riots. Protests began after the arrest of the mayor of Istanbul, Erdogan's main opponent.
The head of the NSDC's Cyber Defense Center explained that Musk was only talking about a Ukrainian IP address, not about Ukraine's involvement in the attack. According to him, IP addresses can be easily spoofed, and this could have been done by the Russians.
The owner of X (Twitter), Elon Musk, announced a large-scale cyberattack on the platform from IP addresses located in the region of Ukraine. The company is still unsure about the exact causes of the incident, but the platform has already resumed operations.
Users of the social network X (Twitter) have encountered technical issues.
Billionaire Elon Musk will be questioned under oath on April 3 in Washington in the case of the Twitter purchase in 2022. Investors accuse him of intentionally lowering the company's stock value before the acquisition for $44 billion.
In the city of Newbury, vandals stole and smashed in half the statue of Paddington Bear, which was installed in October 2024. The police have arrested two 22-year-old suspects and plan to restore the damaged sculpture.
Elon Musk published a cartoon with Zelensky comparing the situation in Ukraine to a tram that can be stopped. The billionaire hints at Ukraine's rejection of certain guarantees.
The Trump administration expresses doubts about its ability to force Russia and Ukraine to end the war after an emotional conversation with Zelenskiy. European officials try to salvage the situation after failed talks in the White House.
Rapper Kanye West said he is “not a Nazi” after a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media. He had previously published controversial posts and sold swastika T-shirts on his website.
Leading Wall Street banks are planning to sell $3 billion worth of loans issued to Elon Musk to buy Twitter in 2022. The sale will take place a week after the successful sale of $5.5 billion of debt led by Morgan Stanley.
Elon Musk and a group of investors made an offer to buy OpenAI for $97. 4 billion. Sam Altman responded to the offer with a sarcastic response about the possibility of acquiring Twitter.
During a conference in Germany, Elon Musk said that he has no plans to buy TikTok and has no plans for this platform. The billionaire emphasized that he does not use TikTok himself, and Twitter was an exception in his approach to creating companies.
German Foreign Minister Burbock expressed support for the Belarusian opposition on Lukashenka's “election day. ” She called for the release of political prisoners and emphasized the EU's openness to a free Belarus.
Banks plan to sell most of the debt assets of X (formerly Twitter) at 90-95 cents per dollar. The sale of $3 billion of debt is an attempt to minimize losses from the $44 billion deal with Musk.
The SEC accuses Musk of securities fraud for failing to disclose the acquisition of a 5% stake in Twitter in 2022. The regulator claims that this allowed the billionaire to save at least $150 million.
Mark Zuckerberg has announced large-scale changes in content moderation on Meta platforms. The company is abandoning fact-checking services and introducing a “community notes” system to expand freedom of speech.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz denies a statement by a CDU deputy about a planned meeting with Putin before the Bundestag elections. The SPD demands a public apology from Roderich Kiesewetter for spreading false information.
Elon Musk rents a Banyan cottage near Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. The world's richest man moved in on Election Day and is trying to influence the future president's decisions.
The Macquarie Dictionary has chosen the term “enshittification” as the word of the year for 2023, which describes the deterioration of service quality due to excessive commercialization. The term was coined by blogger Cory Doctorow in 2022.
Elon Musk confirmed the restriction of visibility of posts with external links on social network X. The network's algorithm deliberately reduces the reach of posts with hyperlinks to keep users on the platform.
A judge refuses to impose sanctions on Elon Musk for missing a meeting with the SEC to review the launch of a SpaceX rocket. Musk agreed to reimburse the regulator $2923 for airfare for lawyers.
A once-in-a-two-century astrological event - Pluto has entered the constellation Aquarius. Astrologers predict a period of global transformation and new opportunities until 2043.
The President of Moldova condemned Russia's large-scale air strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Russia fired about 120 missiles and 90 drones, and its air defense system destroyed more than 140 targets.
Nayib Buchele, President of El Salvador, congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in Pennsylvania in the 2024 presidential election. The victory in this state provides 19 electoral votes, which is key to the overall victory.
The Truth Social social network owned by Donald Trump is now valued at more than Elon Musk's X. Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group have quadrupled since September, reaching a valuation of $10 billion.
Meta blocked Instagram's Threads accounts that tracked the flights of Zuckerberg, Musk and other celebrities ' private jets. The company attributed this to a violation of its Privacy Policy and the risk of physical harm.
Latvia has started collecting signatures to restrict or ban the activities of the X platform. The initiator calls for an assessment of the platform's relevance to Latvia's interests and for it to become an example for the EU in the fight against disinformation.
The Brazilian Supreme Court stated that X paid fines to the wrong bank, which postponed the decision to resume the platform's operation. The company claims that it paid $5.24 million in fines correctly.