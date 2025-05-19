Bluesky Promises Monetization, Traffic, and Convenient Links for Content Creators

Bluesky CEO Jay Graber talked in an interview about building a social ecosystem, including answering the question of how users will be able to monetize their work.

UNN reports with reference to Wired.

Details

Bluesky is a decentralized social network that positions itself with offers of a "clean, ad-free experience." A social network that is actively attracting users and causing heated discussions on the Internet.

In an interview with Wired, Bluesky CEO Jay Graber spoke about the goals the company intends to achieve by the end of 2025.

When asked how Bluesky plans to make money in the near future, Graber answered the following:

Subscriptions will be available soon. The next steps are to look at which markets these different apps can cover.

She noted that other apps in the ecosystem are experimenting with sponsored posts, and advertising will eventually "make its way" in one form or another. The head of Bluesky promised that the company would not advertise the way traditional social apps did.

We're going to let people experiment and see what comes of it. - she noted.

Another relevant question:

Bluesky has a lot of big creators, but there's no direct way to monetize their work yet. What does the company plan to do?

Graber replied that she expects a lot of traffic that can be converted into money.

The important thing is that we don't downgrade links, so if you're a YouTube video creator or you have a Patreon, and you post those links on Bluesky, you get more traffic, even with fewer followers. This applies to small authors and even news organizations. - explained the CEO of Bluesky.

We've heard from large news organizations that Bluesky has better click-through and subscription rates, she added.

Addition

Based on a discussion with users of the app's feeds, Graber acknowledged that people need better tools to turn them into online communities. Therefore, for Bluesky, the main idea for now is as follows:

Simplify the creation and launch of your own feed - said Graber.

Reference

According to Graber, Bluesky is similar to Reddit and Twitter (X) at the same time, as you can create feeds that are essentially communities.

For example, the scientific feed is run by scientists and has its own rules. But you need to "go beyond the program", so third-party services such as SkyFeed or Graze are needed to create feeds.

Graber also noted that Bluesky is "built on an open protocol," the company uses the concept of using "Web3 to develop social Web 2.0," with the aim of improving social media as an open and distributed structure.

Is there anything else you want people to know about Bluesky? - one of the final questions of the big interview with Wired, to which Graber replied:

It's a game where you choose your own adventures. You can go there and customize your experience to your liking.

If you don't find what you want in the Bluesky app, there may be another app in the protocol ecosystem that will give you what you want, admitted the head of Bluesky.

But according to Graber, the Bluesky user can create it himself, and nowhere else will he get such a level of control.

Recall

Bluesky has updated its Explore search page with popular topics and suggested accounts. Emoji reactions have also been added in private messages.

