New design and reliability: Google confirms the release of Android 16 in June 2025 with interesting updates

Google is preparing new updates for Android that will "refresh" the look of smartphones thanks to inspiration from the iPhone and will help make life more difficult for scammers.



UNN reports with reference to Spiegel and t3mag.

Details

Google has confirmed that the stable version of Android 16 will be available in June 2025. At the new The Android Show, Allen Huang, Google's Director of Product Management for the Android user interface, announced the launch of the new Material 3 Expressive design. And earlier, Android CEO Samir Samat stated that Google will definitely present "the largest redesigned version in recent years" with future Android 16 and Wear OS 6 updates.

Android 16 is expected to bring several interesting new features - it is about the interface of smartphones, which should become more modern and intuitive to use, as well as features that will make life more difficult for scammers.

Reference

The last few versions of Android have not presented users with enough new features, so more is expected from Android 16.

Here are a number of new Android 16 features that have already become known:

Material 3 Expressive

This is a new design language that should become the biggest new feature. Material 3 Expressive is designed to give users more options to customize the look and feel of the user interface to their own taste. That is, so that "the device feels unique to you".

New type of notifications

Notifications in Android 16 will contain real-time information so that the user can be aware of current activity - for example, where a taxi or food delivery is located.

Customization of application icons

As part of the Material 3 Expressive update, Android 16 will include customizable icons. The user will have access to a wide range of shapes.

Auracast

It is also about Auracast, which is part of the Bluetooth LE (low power consumption) system - the function will allow data streaming to multiple devices and is expected to be supported on Android 16. The system is suitable not only for people with hearing aids, but can also be used for broadcasting audio in public places

Built-in photo selection

This refers to changes that will make it easier to access photos, thanks to a built-in photo selector that should simplify access to Google Photos and the selection of a main profile photo.

Quick settings

Panels of buttons that can be swiped down from the top of the screen. In Android 16, the user will have a separate area for quick settings and notifications. This mimics the behavior of iOS and has been a feature of many Chinese smartphones for some time.

Currently, reviewers note that the new Android has a bit of Apple

Google was inspired by Apple's iOS and made sure to change the details so that the animation looks more organic.

For example, if you swipe one of the messages in the list to the side to delete it, the messages above and below it first move slightly in the same direction, but then return to their original position. The animation is accompanied by tactile vibration. writes spiegel.

Google is also working to further improve the security of Android phones. For example, some features should be unavailable during ongoing phone calls so that scammers cannot convince their victims to disable security features.

The Google Play Protect feature is designed to prevent the download of malicious applications; and also - for the first download of applications through a browser or chat application, and for assigning access rights to the application.

Recall

