New design and reliability: Google confirms the release of Android 16 in June 2025 with interesting updates

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 42400 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 49701 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 71494 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 71476 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148915 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 70872 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154325 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147543 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 90016 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 66476 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+9°
1.8m/s
76%
747mm
Popular news

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 96209 views

EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

May 13, 02:07 PM • 7086 views

Zelenskyy expects a strong package of sanctions from the US and the EU if Putin refuses to go to Turkey

02:29 PM • 47153 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53602 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21105 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 42400 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 53842 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 148915 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 154325 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 147543 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 21275 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 85618 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 85486 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 86746 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 87029 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

New design and reliability: Google confirms the release of Android 16 in June 2025 with interesting updates

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

Android 16 will offer a new Material 3 Expressive design, reminiscent of iOS, and security features. Updates will include icon customization, improved notifications, and Auracast.

New design and reliability: Google confirms the release of Android 16 in June 2025 with interesting updates

Google is preparing new updates for Android that will "refresh" the look of smartphones thanks to inspiration from the iPhone and will help make life more difficult for scammers.

UNN reports with reference to Spiegel and t3mag.

Details

Google has confirmed that the stable version of Android 16 will be available in June 2025. At the new The Android Show, Allen Huang, Google's Director of Product Management for the Android user interface, announced the launch of the new Material 3 Expressive design. And earlier, Android CEO Samir Samat stated that Google will definitely present "the largest redesigned version in recent years" with future Android 16 and Wear OS 6 updates.

Android 16 is expected to bring several interesting new features - it is about the interface of smartphones, which should become more modern and intuitive to use, as well as features that will make life more difficult for scammers.

Reference

The last few versions of Android have not presented users with enough new features, so more is expected from Android 16.

Here are a number of new Android 16 features that have already become known:

  • Material 3 Expressive

    This is a new design language that should become the biggest new feature. Material 3 Expressive is designed to give users more options to customize the look and feel of the user interface to their own taste. That is, so that "the device feels unique to you".

    • New type of notifications

      Notifications in Android 16 will contain real-time information so that the user can be aware of current activity - for example, where a taxi or food delivery is located.

      • Customization of application icons

        As part of the Material 3 Expressive update, Android 16 will include customizable icons. The user will have access to a wide range of shapes.

        • Auracast

          It is also about Auracast, which is part of the Bluetooth LE (low power consumption) system - the function will allow data streaming to multiple devices and is expected to be supported on Android 16. The system is suitable not only for people with hearing aids, but can also be used for broadcasting audio in public places

          • Built-in photo selection

            This refers to changes that will make it easier to access photos, thanks to a built-in photo selector that should simplify access to Google Photos and the selection of a main profile photo.

            • Quick settings

              Panels of buttons that can be swiped down from the top of the screen. In Android 16, the user will have a separate area for quick settings and notifications. This mimics the behavior of iOS and has been a feature of many Chinese smartphones for some time.

              Currently, reviewers note that the new Android has a bit of Apple

              Google was inspired by Apple's iOS and made sure to change the details so that the animation looks more organic.

              For example, if you swipe one of the messages in the list to the side to delete it, the messages above and below it first move slightly in the same direction, but then return to their original position. The animation is accompanied by tactile vibration.

              writes spiegel.

              Google is also working to further improve the security of Android phones. For example, some features should be unavailable during ongoing phone calls so that scammers cannot convince their victims to disable security features.

              The Google Play Protect feature is designed to prevent the download of malicious applications; and also - for the first download of applications through a browser or chat application, and for assigning access rights to the application.

              Recall

              Google is facing a wave of civil lawsuits in Europe for over 12 billion euros. The company denies any grounds for the lawsuits.

              Google accidentally revealed Material 3 Expressive: a new Android design06.05.25, 10:39 • 6640 views

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              Ihor Telezhnikov

              Technologies
              Apple Inc.
              Google
              Brent
              $66.53
              Bitcoin
              $104,797.70
              S&P 500
              $5,902.12
              Tesla
              $335.92
              Газ TTF
              $35.74
              Золото
              $3,254.17
              Ethereum
              $2,689.84