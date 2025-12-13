$42.270.00
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree imposing sanctions against 656 maritime vessels that are part of Russia's shadow fleet. This is the largest sanctions package aimed at blocking Russian oil and energy exports.

Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the National Security and Defense Council's decision to impose sanctions against 656 maritime vessels that are part of the shadow fleet. This is the largest sanctions package ever applied to Russia's shadow fleet. Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Today, Ukraine's sanctions against nearly 700 more maritime vessels, which Russians use to finance the war, came into effect. This is a significant part of the Russian fleet that transports oil and other energy resources and provides money for prolonging the war. This is the largest sanctions package specifically against tankers and other vessels that serve the aggression. The package includes vessels that sail not only under the Russian flag but also under the flags of other states – specifically, over 50 jurisdictions.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

The President added that Ukraine will work to ensure that each of these vessels, each ship-owning company, and the entire infrastructure of Russian oil and other energy resource exports are also blocked by partners.

We support the concept of a complete ban on the provision of maritime services to vessels involved in the export of Russian energy carriers. Pressure on Russia and diplomacy for ending the war must go hand in hand to achieve the necessary result. Russia must end the war it started and is prolonging.

- Zelenskyy added.

Addition

According to decree No. 929/2025, sanctions have been imposed against 656 vessels for 10 years. The restrictions include asset blocking; restrictions on trade operations; restrictions, partial or complete cessation of transit of resources, flights, and transportation through the territory of Ukraine; suspension of economic and financial obligations; termination or suspension of licenses and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for carrying out a certain type of activity, including the termination or suspension of special permits for subsoil use; prohibition or restriction of entry of foreign non-military vessels and warships into the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters, ports, and aircraft into the airspace of Ukraine or landing on the territory of Ukraine.

As stated on the Official Website of the President, monitoring of the Black, Red, and Baltic Seas revealed that Russia used these vessels to circumvent sanctions imposed by the European Union, G7, and other states, thereby exporting oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas. Ship owners and crews disabled the Automatic Identification System and used schemes that concealed ownership and cargo origin.

Sanctioned vessels sailed under the flags of more than 50 countries, most often Gambia, Sierra Leone, Panama, and Cameroon. Ukraine will transfer all relevant information to these states and work with them to stop issuing licenses.

Recall

Sanctions and market restrictions are forming a stable negative dynamic for Russian maritime exports, despite Russia continuing to increase crude oil shipments.

