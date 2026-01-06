$42.420.13
ukenru
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 680 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that leaders will discuss the details of the "Paris Declaration" to confirm European-American cooperation. Final decisions on supporting Ukraine and its reconstruction are expected in Washington.

Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday, before leaving for Paris for the summit of the "coalition of the willing," i.e., countries supporting Ukraine, that the leaders of these countries would discuss the details of the "Paris Declaration," which aims to confirm the will for full European-American cooperation to guarantee security, support for Ukraine, and its post-war reconstruction, but final decisions should not be expected in Paris, and perhaps the signing of documents that will approve a common American-European position will take place in the coming days in Washington, writes UNN with reference to Rzeczpospolita.

Details

"These will not be obligations requiring specific logistical and financial decisions from this group of countries, but it will be a confirmation of the will for full European-American cooperation to guarantee security, support for Ukraine, and its post-war reconstruction, and, above all, to achieve fair and secure peace conditions, or at least a ceasefire, from the point of view of Ukraine and Europe," explained the Polish Prime Minister.

"I know that we would all like much more concrete decisions, but this also requires goodwill from the aggressor. So far, there have been no signals from Russia," said Donald Tusk.

He explained that the purpose of the Paris meeting is to strengthen and unite European and American positions, because, as he added, "only such pressure has a chance to force the Russians to take the issue of a ceasefire, and subsequently peace, seriously."

The Polish Prime Minister said that the discussions would also focus on "certain elements of future documents of the 20-point peace plan." "Until now, this document has been kept secret; we based our knowledge on leaks and speculation. At this point, we know what the starting point is – these 20 points, as well as documents that will describe cooperation between European countries and the United States in the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war," Tusk noted.

However, final decisions should not be expected in Paris. It is possible that the signing of documents that will eventually approve a common American-European position will take place in the coming days, perhaps in Washington.

- Tusk reported.

Tusk also touched upon the issue of Greenland. "There is no doubt that the issue of Greenland, which has caused a lot of emotions across Europe, will also be a topic that we did not foresee and did not plan," the Polish Prime Minister said, speaking about the Paris Summit.

"For Poland, two things are clear and very difficult to reconcile, but they are absolutely clear and unambiguous. No member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should attack or threaten another member of the Alliance. Otherwise, NATO will lose its meaning if conflicts or mutual aggressive actions arise within the alliance. We are very committed to resolving all potential disputes or discussions through friendly dialogue between NATO members," Tusk said.

Danish PM warns US takeover of Greenland could end NATO

"I would like it to be clear to everyone in Washington that any attempts to dismantle or undermine the essence of NATO are unlikely to be accepted in any European country, at least I hope so," Tusk said.

"We live in very strange times, this year 2026 began with an exceptional explosion. Various storms, various winds, various misunderstandings and unrest have shaken and are shaking Western countries, but Poland must be one of those countries that will ensure the preservation of this strategic European-American connection not for the next year, not for the next three years, but for decades, because it is a guarantee of security, in a sense, for our entire civilization, not just for Poland. In this spirit, I urge our partners to be solidary and firm, but not to make any mistakes," Tusk said before leaving for Paris.

In Paris, Macron will host Zelenskyy with Witkoff and Kushner for lunch, and 35 countries will gather for the summit - Media

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
Greenland
NATO
Washington, D.C.
Paris
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Poland