In Paris, Macron will host Zelenskyy with Witkoff and Kushner for lunch, and 35 countries will gather for the summit - Media

Representatives of 35 countries are expected to meet in Paris for a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine, which will be preceded by a lunch hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

European countries allied with Ukraine and US envoys will meet in Paris on Tuesday for a summit aimed at demonstrating their "convergence" on security guarantees to be provided to Ukraine and defining a framework for a "multinational force" in the event of a ceasefire agreement with Moscow, the publication writes.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - Donald Trump's son-in-law - for lunch at the Élysée Palace, the publication notes.

After that, the summit will bring together 35 countries, 27 of which will be represented by heads of state or government, such as Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Mark Carney of Canada. Leaders of NATO and the European Union are also expected.

The French president's entourage presents this new meeting of the "coalition of the willing" as the culmination of efforts he began about a year ago, after Donald Trump came to the White House, to prevent the United States from "abandoning Ukraine."

"We have made progress in this act of restoring rapprochement between Ukraine, Europe and America," one of his advisers told the press on Monday, amid renewed diplomatic negotiations since November, initiated by Washington, aimed at reaching an agreement with Russia to end the war.

Later today, as indicated, a press conference is planned, which will be attended by Presidents Macron and Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

In Berlin in mid-December, several European countries formalized their proposal for a "multinational force for Ukraine" with the support of the United States, which stated that it offered "very strong" security guarantees.

On Tuesday, leaders are expected to commit to agreeing on a common vision for the "modalities of a future ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia, how it can be "verified" using "technical means, drones and satellites" rather than ground military deployment, and their response in case of violation, explained the French president's office.

Another item on the agenda, according to the same source, is the "operational modalities" of the "deployment of a multinational force" to "reassure Ukraine in the air, at sea and on land" in the face of the threat of a new Russian attack after a potential peace agreement.

