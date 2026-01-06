In Paris, Macron will host Zelenskyy with Witkoff and Kushner for lunch, and 35 countries will gather for the summit - Media

$42.420.13
49.510.07
ukenru
08:46 AM • 2062 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 15772 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 41932 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 76081 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 44330 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 45584 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 45516 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 112309 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 71660 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 97109 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
3m/s
96%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Faustin-Archange Touadéra wins third term as CAR presidentJanuary 5, 11:55 PM • 10466 views
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statementJanuary 6, 12:18 AM • 13096 views
White House prepares meetings with oil giants to develop Venezuela's resourcesJanuary 6, 12:19 AM • 10716 views
Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientistsJanuary 6, 01:01 AM • 11304 views
"Spewing hot air" about "zones of influence" and "sick fantasies of losers": MFA and CCD reacted to a publication about Russia's hopes after the US operation in Venezuela08:04 AM • 5964 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 23696 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 76074 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 47779 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 112305 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 168139 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Marco Rubio
J. D. Vance
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
United States
Venezuela
Ukraine
China
Japan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 14996 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 60468 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 54608 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 50843 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 58817 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold
The Economist

In Paris, Macron will host Zelenskyy with Witkoff and Kushner for lunch, and 35 countries will gather for the summit - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

Representatives from 35 countries will meet in Paris for a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine. This will be preceded by a reception for French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner.

In Paris, Macron will host Zelenskyy with Witkoff and Kushner for lunch, and 35 countries will gather for the summit - Media

Representatives of 35 countries are expected to meet in Paris for a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine, which will be preceded by a lunch hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, writes UNN with reference to Le Monde.

Details

European countries allied with Ukraine and US envoys will meet in Paris on Tuesday for a summit aimed at demonstrating their "convergence" on security guarantees to be provided to Ukraine and defining a framework for a "multinational force" in the event of a ceasefire agreement with Moscow, the publication writes.

French President Emmanuel Macron will host his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner - Donald Trump's son-in-law - for lunch at the Élysée Palace, the publication notes.

After that, the summit will bring together 35 countries, 27 of which will be represented by heads of state or government, such as Giorgia Meloni of Italy and Mark Carney of Canada. Leaders of NATO and the European Union are also expected.

NATO Secretary General to join Coalition of the Willing in Paris tomorrow05.01.26, 19:31 • 9122 views

The French president's entourage presents this new meeting of the "coalition of the willing" as the culmination of efforts he began about a year ago, after Donald Trump came to the White House, to prevent the United States from "abandoning Ukraine."

"We have made progress in this act of restoring rapprochement between Ukraine, Europe and America," one of his advisers told the press on Monday, amid renewed diplomatic negotiations since November, initiated by Washington, aimed at reaching an agreement with Russia to end the war.

Later today, as indicated, a press conference is planned, which will be attended by Presidents Macron and Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

In Berlin in mid-December, several European countries formalized their proposal for a "multinational force for Ukraine" with the support of the United States, which stated that it offered "very strong" security guarantees.

Ukraine to receive security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5: US official on details of Berlin talks15.12.25, 20:48 • 9188 views

On Tuesday, leaders are expected to commit to agreeing on a common vision for the "modalities of a future ceasefire" between Ukraine and Russia, how it can be "verified" using "technical means, drones and satellites" rather than ground military deployment, and their response in case of violation, explained the French president's office.

Another item on the agenda, according to the same source, is the "operational modalities" of the "deployment of a multinational force" to "reassure Ukraine in the air, at sea and on land" in the face of the threat of a new Russian attack after a potential peace agreement.

Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees06.01.26, 10:46 • 2068 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
"Coalition of the Willing"
NATO
Donald Trump
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
Paris
Great Britain
Italy
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine