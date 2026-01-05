NATO Secretary General to join Coalition of the Willing in Paris tomorrow
Kyiv • UNN
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on January 6, 2026. The event is jointly organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will participate in the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in France on Tuesday, January 6, where security guarantees for Ukraine are planned to be discussed.