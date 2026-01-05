NATO Secretary General to join Coalition of the Willing in Paris tomorrow

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing tomorrow, which will be held in Paris, UNN reports with reference to the NATO press service.

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, NATO Secretary General Mr. Mark Rutte will travel to Paris to participate in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, co-organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer - the message says.

European Council President Costa to visit Paris tomorrow for 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting

Recall

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will participate in the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in France on Tuesday, January 6, where security guarantees for Ukraine are planned to be discussed.