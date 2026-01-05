$42.290.12
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected of
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic Odrex
NATO Secretary General to join Coalition of the Willing in Paris tomorrow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will participate in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Paris on January 6, 2026. The event is jointly organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

NATO Secretary General to join Coalition of the Willing in Paris tomorrow

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will take part in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing tomorrow, which will be held in Paris, UNN reports with reference to the NATO press service.

On Tuesday, January 6, 2026, NATO Secretary General Mr. Mark Rutte will travel to Paris  to participate in the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, co-organized by French President Emmanuel Macron and United Kingdom Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer 

- the message says.

European Council President Costa to visit Paris tomorrow for 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting

Recall

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will participate in the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in France on Tuesday, January 6, where security guarantees for Ukraine are planned to be discussed.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics News of the World
"Coalition of the Willing"
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
NATO
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Great Britain
United States
Ukraine