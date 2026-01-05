European Council President Costa to visit Paris tomorrow for 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting

President of the European Council Antonio Costa will visit Paris on January 6 to join the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the European Council.

Details

The European Council reminded that the leaders participating in the Coalition of the Willing will meet in Paris to summarize the current negotiations on creating a framework for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine, promoting contributions to security guarantees, and agreeing on next steps for further support.

Recall

In December 2025, the European Council agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan of 90 billion euros to cover its financial needs for the period 2026-2027. This loan will be repaid by Ukraine only after Russia compensates Ukraine for the damage caused by its war of aggression.

