US to participate in 'coalition of the willing' meeting in Paris - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will participate in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in France on January 6, where security guarantees for Ukraine will be discussed. This information was confirmed by Axios journalist Barak Ravid.

US to participate in 'coalition of the willing' meeting in Paris - media

US President's Special Representative Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will participate in a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in France on Tuesday, January 6, where security guarantees for Ukraine are planned to be discussed. This was reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid on "X", writes UNN.

Details

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump adviser Jared Kushner will attend a summit of leaders on security guarantees for Ukraine, which will take place on Tuesday in Paris.

- Ravid wrote.

Addition

National security advisers from the "coalition of the willing" countries and Ukraine met on January 3 in Ukraine. After that, a meeting at the level of leaders will take place in France on January 6.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb will visit Paris on January 6 to participate in a meeting with leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a new diplomatic week in Europe to protect and bring closer the end of the war, indicating that Ukraine will prepare for both options - diplomacy or active defense.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

