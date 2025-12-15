$42.190.08
Ukraine to receive security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5: US official on details of Berlin talks

Kyiv • UNN

 148 views

Ukraine may receive security guarantees similar to Article 5 of the NATO treaty under a peace agreement discussed in Berlin. These guarantees will not be permanent, as US President Donald Trump insists on ending the war started by Russia in 2014.

Ukraine to receive security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5: US official on details of Berlin talks

Ukraine will receive security guarantees similar to those provided by Article 5 of the NATO treaty, according to a proposed peace agreement discussed in Berlin. An American official told reporters on Monday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Officials, speaking to reporters during a conference call after two days of US peace talks with Ukrainian and European officials, said these guarantees would not be on the table forever, as US President Donald Trump insists on ending the war started by Russia's expanded invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

Trump to join Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders - media15.12.25, 20:00 • 1058 views

One official said Russia was open to Ukraine joining the European Union, and that Trump wanted to prevent further Russian advances westward.

Article 5 is considered the cornerstone of NATO's founding defense alliance treaty. It states that an attack on one member of the group is considered an attack on all. Ukraine is not a member of NATO.

Trump pleased with progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin - US official15.12.25, 18:56 • 1364 views

The publication notes that it is unclear how far the United States will go in providing such security guarantees to Ukraine.

The negotiations in Berlin on the US side were led by Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law.

Recall

The second round of negotiations with US representatives took place in Berlin with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.

