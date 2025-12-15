Trump to join Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders - media

US President Donald Trump will join a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders who will discuss a peace plan. This was reported to Reuters by an American official, according to UNN.

An American official said that tonight's dinner with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the next steps in the negotiations, and Trump will join by phone call. - Reuters writes.

US representatives invited to Zelenskyy's evening talks with European leaders in Berlin - media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when asked about a possible phone call with the US president, did not give a clear answer.

"Maybe," Zelenskyy replied.

Trump pleased with progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin - US official