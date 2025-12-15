$42.190.08
Ukrainian "Sub Sea Baby" drones hit Russian submarine in Novorossiysk for the first time in historyVideo
03:05 PM • 15620 views
Umerov hopes that by the end of the day, positions with the American side regarding the agreement will be finally coordinated.Photo
02:54 PM • 13773 views
General Staff confirms damage to Astrakhan Gas Processing Plant
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 13927 views
Ministry of Health ignores the need for a full inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic in Odesa
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 23492 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 18670 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
December 15, 11:20 AM • 20048 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
December 15, 10:16 AM • 21199 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
December 15, 09:35 AM • 21821 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 22411 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
Publications
Exclusives
Trump to join Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

US President Donald Trump will join the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders regarding a peace plan. This was reported by an American official, and Zelenskyy did not give a clear answer regarding the possible conversation.

Trump to join Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders - media

US President Donald Trump will join a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders who will discuss a peace plan. This was reported to Reuters by an American official, according to UNN.

An American official said that tonight's dinner with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the next steps in the negotiations, and Trump will join by phone call.

- Reuters writes.

US representatives invited to Zelenskyy's evening talks with European leaders in Berlin - media15.12.25, 14:59 • 2006 views

Let's add

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when asked about a possible phone call with the US president, did not give a clear answer.

"Maybe," Zelenskyy replied.

Trump pleased with progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin - US official15.12.25, 18:56 • 932 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine