Trump to join Zelenskyy's conversation with European leaders - media
Kyiv
US President Donald Trump will join the conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders regarding a peace plan. This was reported by an American official, and Zelenskyy did not give a clear answer regarding the possible conversation.
An American official said that tonight's dinner with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss the next steps in the negotiations, and Trump will join by phone call.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, when asked about a possible phone call with the US president, did not give a clear answer.
"Maybe," Zelenskyy replied.
