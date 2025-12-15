Trump pleased with progress in Ukraine talks in Berlin - US official

An American official made a statement about negotiations with Ukraine in Berlin over the past two days. According to him, "there are still some things to discuss, but US President Donald Trump is satisfied with the progress," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The official said the talks were genuinely positive, with consensus reached on a number of issues.

According to the official, "there are still some things to discuss, but Donald Trump is satisfied with the progress."

He added that European representatives were outstanding, and hopes that "we are on the path to peace."

The official also reported that progress had been made on NATO Article 5, such as security guarantees for Ukraine, but warned that these guarantees would not be on the table forever.

Recall

The second round of negotiations with US representatives, with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, took place in Berlin.

AFP reported that American negotiators still want Ukraine to cede control of the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions as a condition for peace talks with Russia.

